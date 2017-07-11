A Walk to Walden Pond

A Walk commemorating the importance of Henry David Thoreau Walden and Don Henley’s The Boys of Summer.
Literary Traveler Home To Walden from Francis McGovern on Vimeo.
A Walk commemorating the importance of Henry David Thoreau Walden and Don Henley’s The Boys of Summer.
Literary Traveler Home To Walden from Francis McGovern on Vimeo.
Sign up to receive emails about upcoming events, site updates, and other news!
Literary Traveler is dedicated to the exploration of the literary imagination. We hope to bring you inspiring, informative articles about writers, creative artists, and the places that they lived and traveled. Literary Traveler was launched in March of 1998 by the husband and wife team of Francis and Linda McGovern. The McGoverns met while studying English at Suffolk University, in Boston. … Learn more
If you are interesting in writing for
Literary Traveler please see our travel writing guidelines. If you
are interested in advertising or listing your tours, please contact us
at 1-855-LIT-TRVL, 1-855-548- 8785 or use our contact
form to request our updated Media Kit. We also
consult with various destination marketing organizations, tour
companies and hotels and resorts.
We use and recommend Boston Corporate Photographer Brian Smith for our still photos and video needs. We also highly recommend Travel Writer Steve Jermanock's Active Travels as a top Boston Travel Agency for planning your next adventures.