Social Creature – The Ballad of Lavina and Louise

by Francis McGovern
Just finished listening to Social Creature by Dr. Tara Isabella Burton. It was a book that’s hard to put down and if you are an English Major that has ever been in love, been drunk, written a novel (or wanted to write one) or gotten into trouble and f’d up, Then this is book is for you.
Not everything is as glamorous as it seems and the book for me was about screwing up and the uncontrollable anxious voice in our head that worries ceaselessly that we are going to undoubtedly fail. Yet still we are holding onto that idea of wanting to be something, longing to break away from loneliness, wanting love, that deep love that doesn’t exist for many of us but eludes us even though we crave it and search for it. The two main characters have almost similar love stories until they become the same love story. Louise and Virgil, and Lavinia and Rex, all want the perfect love that never dies. We all want to live in a world where promises are kept and no one will leave us. But that world doesn’t always exist does it?