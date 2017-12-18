2017 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts for the Literary Traveler in Your Life

Posted on

We hope that you all have an amazing holiday season. Oh but you would like a gift and maybe some gift ideas too? Ok here we go then. It’s not easy finding the right gifts for people and then getting them all in time for the big days. To help make sure that doesn’t happen, we’ve compiled this guide to some items perfect for the literary traveler and book lover on your list!

For the Writer with Cold Hands: StoriArts Writing Gloves

StoriAr ts makes a variety of fingerless gloves overlaid with pages from classic works of literature, including Jane Eyre, Anne of Green Gables, Dracula, Les Miserables, and others. The gloves are one size fits all, and leave the fingers open for easy typing.

Lord of the Rings Bookends

These Lord of the Rings Bookends are handmade for every order, with the option to customize color and design details. Made from eco-friendly, natural wood, this is a perfect gift for an environmentally conscious reader. The design features members of the Fellowship marching in procession, led by Gandalf.

Book Scents Candles

Book Scents Candles offers a new spin on scented candles. Each candle is inspired by an author and his or her work, designed to help readers “experience their favorite characters and books in a new and unique way.” Many of the scents are developed exclusively for Book Scents, and can’t be found through traditional retailers. Book Scents Candles also offers a gift certificate option.

Writer’s Block Notebook

This Writer’s Block notebook makes a cute stocking stuffer for writers of any age. The cover resembles an actual block of wood, and the pages are printed on a wood grain pattern. It could be great for writing, brainstorming, or journaling.

Harry Potter Kindle Covers

E-readers can finally get their Hogwarts letters this year with these creative Kindle covers. The front cover replicates a sealed envelope with the Hogwarts crest, and the back cover is customized to include the gift recipient’s name.

The Fault in Our Stars Necklace

Inspired by John Green’s young adult novel, this gold Fault in Our Stars necklace is a great gift for girls. The nameplate alludes to the line “Maybe okay will be our always,” and includes an additional chain with a gold star. The necklace is available in sizes from 16”-20”.

Banned Books Morph Mug

This Banned Books mug plays on the idea of censorship. When the mug is empty, the surface is decorated with redacted book titles. When full of hot liquid, the censored lines will fade and reveal a list of books that have been banned at one point or another. The mug is microwave safe, but should be hand washed.

In The Library: Perfume and Home Spray

For readers who love the smell of a musky book or historic library, I Hate Perfume’s In The Library scent is perfect. The perfume is a blend of English Novel, Russian and Moroccan Leather Bindings, Worn Cloth, and Wood Polish scents. Water perfume and home sprays are also available. The price ranges from $100 for affluent buyers to $15, for the more budget-conscious shopper.

Moby Dick Onesie

The Call Me Ishmael baby onesie is available in all sizes up through 12 months, and t-shirt sizes up to 24 months. The lettering and whale image are in blue, but the background color can be changed to white, black, gold, silver, mint, blue, and “athletic gold.” It’s made from 100% organic cotton for sensitive skin, and is machine-washable.

Olde Book Backpack (and more!)

Send your kids back to school with a full-size, book-shaped backpack. Designed to look like a victorian style volume, the backpack maintains its shape with stiff side panels. The bag also includes a padded laptop pocket for college students. Traditional backpack, messenger bag and wallet variants available.

Literary Terms Cufflinks

These cufflinks are inlaid with two excerpts from old literary dictionaries. The brass setting is available in either an aged bronze or silver for a sleeker look. Each purchase comes in a gift box, as well. Available in the US and UK.