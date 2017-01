Posted on

We wanted to let readers know about a very stylish and comfortable laptop bag / book bag that we received from Beckmann of Norway. We have been using it over the holidays and it’s very easy to adjust and get hooked. Its has a cushioned waterproof pocket on the inside for your laptop and an interior zipper pocket on the inside. There is a soft flap that covers another zipper pocket on the interior flap. It’s perfect for your laptop, notebook or tablet.

$110

Visit Beckmann Norway’s US Site