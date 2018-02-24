The Snap Basket Luxe: Great New Tote for Books!

Posted on

We found about this great new Tote bag, from CleverMade. The Snapbasket LUXE collection combines style while being sustainable and practical at the same time.s

The bags feature vegan leather handles and a wide range colors. These SnapBaskets are collapsible (down to 1.5 inches) making them easy to store when not being used. The bags can hold up to 30lbs.

The bag is good to take your gear to a yoga class or errands with plenty of room to carry everything you need.

CleverMade’s new SnapBasket LUXE collection features:

Canvas body

Vegan leather straps & handles

Available in navy stripes, teal, heather grey & plum

Inner zipper pocket for small items like a phone or keys

Each tote can hold up to 30 lbs.

Big enough for work (laptop, planner, notebook)

Great for grocery shopping with structured sides that won’t cave in on food

Easy to collapse; snaps down to less than 1.5” making bags easy to store .

Visit CleverMade for more info.