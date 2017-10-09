Posted on

“A Celebration of Harry Potter” Returns to Universal Orlando Resort from January 26-28, 2018 with Harry Potter Film Stars Stanislav Yanevski and James and Oliver Phelps

Special Event Packages On Sale Now – Available Here

Universal Orlando Resort and Warner Bros. has announced the return of “A Celebration of Harry Potter. ” on January 26-28, 2018. This ultimate fan event can only be experienced at Universal Orlando Resort and will feature an array of interactive and engaging experiences that will allow guests to celebrate their love for the stories from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.

For the first time in event history, Stanislav Yanevski (Viktor Krum) will attend the special event and participate in festivities throughout the weekend, alongside returning fan-favorites James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley). More talent will be announced at a later date.

During the 3-day celebration, guests will also have the opportunity to:

Attend Q&A sessions with select film talent (complete talent lineup will be announced at a later date)

Experience and participate in the interactive and unique activities and displays from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World at the Harry Potter Expo

Enjoy special panels and demonstrations giving fans a close look ‘Behind-the-Scenes’

Visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida. Plus, ride the Hogwarts Express between the two lands with a park-to-park ticket

And much more!

Celebration vacation packages are on sale now. On-site hotel packages start at $285 per adult per night, including tax, and include exclusive benefits such as special guest access to the Harry Potter Expo, admission to a private evening reception in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, special access to panels and demonstrations and special access to new Workshops – more details coming soon.