Edinburgh & Highland Royalty Experience

Edinburgh & Scottish Highlands

Dates: July 16th, 2017

For more information on this trip please contact Albion Journeys.

1-866-834-8358

Accommodation:

Night One and Nights Seven and Eight – Norton House Hotel

Originally a traditional country retreat built in 1840, the Norton House Hotel is a fine country house hotel set in 55 acres of leafy grounds to the west of Edinburgh. This luxury hotel offers boutique rooms and a health club and spa with a swimming pool, sauna, steam room and hydrotherapy pool plus a fully equipped gym.

Nights Two to Four – Fonab Castle Hotel

Nestled in the picturesque Scottish Highlands on the banks of Loch Faskally, the Fonab Castle Hotel is a truly unique five star hotel. Opened in 2013, this lovingly restored Scottish Baronial castle offers spectacular views over the loch and mountains. Luxurious rooms blend contemporary style with original features while leisure facilities include an indoor pool, spa pool, steam room and sauna plus spa treatments (at extra cost).

Nights Five and Six – Cameron House Hotel

The Cameron House Hotel is a stunning Scottish Baronial mansion situated on the shores of Loch Lomond within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, offering luxurious accommodation in picturesque surroundings. The hotel features classic, individually styled bedrooms plus a spa with rooftop infinity pool offering spectacular views over the loch.

Description/Itinerary:

Join us for an exploration of the glorious scenery, fascinating heritage and Royal residences of Edinburgh and the Scottish Highlands. We cross majestic mountains and mysterious lochs while taking in trips by boat and a heritage steam train and visit magnificent castles and breathtaking buildings. For a truly royal experience we stay in a Scottish Baronial Castle, a true highlight of this tour!



Special extras included in your itinerary

• Guided tour at Scone Palace

• Cask tasting tour of a whisky distillery

• Guided tour of JM Barrie’s Birthplace

• Afternoon tea on the Strathspey Steam Railway

• Private welcome at Hill House

• Cruise on Loch Lomond

• Private visit to Holmwood House

• Morning coffee and guided tour at Pollok House

• Guided walking tour of Edinburgh

• Guided tour at the Georgian House

• Audio guided tour of the Royal Yacht Britannia

• Private ‘out of hours’ guided tour at the House of the Binns

DAY 1 Arrival

On arrival at Edinburgh airport, a complimentary transfer will take you to Norton House Hotel. In the evening you are invited to join the group for a welcome drink and canapés, followed by dinner.

DAY 2 Scone Palace, Perth and Whisky Distillery

Leaving Edinburgh, we head to Scone Palace, crowning place of Scottish kings including Robert the Bruce and Charles II and family home of the Earls of Mansfield. We enjoy a guided tour of the palace with its fine collections of furniture, porcelain, ivories, clocks, paintings and other objects d’art.

Afterwards, we visit the city of Perth, located on the banks of the River Tay. A former capital of Scotland, Perth has a rich and influential history that stretches back over 800 years. Due to its location, it is often referred to as the ‘Gateway to the Highlands’.

En-route to our next hotel, we visit a local whisky distillery where we learn about the art of whisky making with a cask tasting tour.

We check in to the Fonab Castle Hotel, our base for the next three nights. Later this evening, we enjoy an interesting lecture from a guest speaker.

DAY 3 Balmoral and JM Barrie’s Birthplace

An example of Scots Baronial architecture, Balmoral has been the Scottish home of the Royal Family since it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852. We enjoy access to the grounds and gardens of the estate as well as the Castle Ballroom where fascinating displays of art, china and artifacts are exhibited. Please note the other rooms of the castle are closed to the public.

We then pay a visit to the birthplace of JM Barrie, author and creator of the much-loved character Peter Pan. The house is now a museum dedicated to telling his story, from growing up immersed in the traditions of a small weaving community to his route to success, which we learn about on our intimate guided tour.

DAY 4 Aviemore and Strathspey Steam Railway with Afternoon Tea

We visit the charming town of Aviemore, located on the doorstep of the Cairngorms National Park and a year-round destination for outdoor activities, surrounded by stunning scenery.

From here we board a heritage train on the Strathspey Steam Railway that takes us through the picturesque mountain vistas of the Cairngorms National Park. As we enjoy our leisurely journey, we are served a delicious afternoon tea.

DAY 5 Hill House and Loch Lomond Cruise

We leave Pitlochry and travel to Hill House, where we enjoy a private welcome. Developed by wealthy Victorian Glasgow merchants, this exquisite building, complete with original furnishings, is renowned as the finest domestic masterpiece of the famous Scots architect, Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

We then embark on a cruise of Loch Lomond, the largest expanse of fresh water on mainland Britain. The loch is situated amidst one of Scotland’s most idyllic and unspoilt areas in the Trossachs National Park and boasts a stunning mountain backdrop and a variety of wildlife.

We continue on to the Cameron House Hotel, where we stay for the next two nights.

DAY 6 Holmwood House, Pollok House and Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum

Built in 1857-8, Holmwood House is a unique villa described as Scottish architect Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson’s finest domestic design with many rooms richly ornamented in wood, plaster and marble, which we discover on our private visit here.

Our next stop is Pollok House where we enjoy morning coffee followed by a guided tour. This grand country house gives a real flavour of the upstairs, downstairs life in the 1930s. The lavish family rooms are crammed with period furniture and an outstanding collection of Spanish art while the vast servants’ quarters show the realities of running a country house.

In the afternoon, we visit Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum which houses one of Europe’s great art collections. 22 themed galleries display an astonishing 8,000 objects, ranging from Dutch Old Masters and Scottish Art to Natural History and ancient Egyptian artifacts.

DAY 7 Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s Gallery, Edinburgh and Georgian House

We start the day with a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s official residence in Scotland. Here we can visit the State Apartments as well as the Queen’s Gallery which hosts a programme of changing exhibitions from the Royal Collection.

We then enjoy a guided tour of Scotland’s vibrant capital city of Edinburgh. Most of the city’s sights can be found within the medieval Old Town and the elegant Georgian buildings of the New Town, all overlooked by the iconic castle perched high above the city.

We finish the day with a guided tour of The Georgian House, an atmospheric 18th-century townhouse situated in Edinburgh’s historic New Town. The house is part of Charlotte Square, a vision of architectural symmetry designed by Robert Adam. Houses like this offered the well-to-do of Edinburgh a means of escape from the overcrowded tenements of the Old Town.

From here we travel back to the Norton House Hotel, for the last two nights of our stay.

DAY 8 Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh Castle and House of the Binns

We step aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia, the Queen’s floating Royal residence for over 44 years, used not only for state visits and official receptions but also for family holidays. Our fascinating tour with audio guides includes the Bridge, the State Apartments, Royal Bedrooms, Crew’s Quarters and the Engine Room.

Next, we visit Edinburgh Castle. As one of the most important strongholds in the Kingdom of Scotland, the castle has witnessed many of the defining events of Scottish history. Highlights include the Crown Jewels of Scotland, the Royal Palace and the 16th-century Great Hall.

Later in the afternoon, we visit the House of the Binns, home of the Dalyell family since 1612, set in beautifully landscaped parkland. On our private ‘out of hours’ guided tour, we can view the fascinating collections of portraits, furniture and porcelain that reveal the lives and interests of the family.

Back at the hotel, we enjoy a farewell dinner together.

DAY 9 Departure

A complimentary transfer will take you back to Edinburgh airport.

What’s Included

• Airport transfers from Edinburgh*

• 3 nights at the Norton House Hotel

• 3 nights at Fonab Castle Hotel

• 2 nights at the Cameron House Hotel

• Welcome drink and canapés

• Full English breakfast and 3-course table d’hôte dinner each day

• After dinner tea and coffee

• Services of a tour director throughout your stay

• Travel to and from all excursions

• All entrance costs

• Porterage

*supplement applies for transfers from all other airports

