The Regal Estates and Jacobean Manors

Posted on

Destination:

Norfolk and Suffolk

Dates: June 7th, 2017 and Sep 10th, 2017 (2 departures)

For more information on this trip please contact Albion Journeys.

1-866-834-8358

Accommodation:

Night One – Macdonald Windsor Hotel, Windsor

Nights Two and Three – Sprowston Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club

Located in the beautiful Norfolk countryside not far from Norwich, the Sprowston Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club is a gorgeous stately manor house that exudes historic charm. Along with elegantly appointed rooms, the hotel features a tropical indoor pool, sauna and luxurious spa. Other facilities include two restaurants and the Zest Café Bar & Grill which overlooks the 18th hole of Sprowston Manor’s own golf course.

Nights Four to Six – Ickworth House

Set in the East Wing of the National Trust’s historic Ickworth House, the Ickworth Hotel is a luxury country house hotel that enjoys some spectacular views across the grounds of the estate. Each room is uniquely decorated, while the hotel features a spa with an indoor swimming pool to relax in. During our stay, we also enjoy exclusive after-hours access to the Italianate Gardens until dusk.

Description/Itinerary:

A defining period of British history and culture; for the first time Scotland, Wales and England were united under one monarch, the Jacobean era left its indelible mark on many of England’s historic houses. The Jacobean style can be characterised by flamboyant design and extravagant detailing both inside and out. From the unique architectural style of Ickworth to the sumptuous interiors of Blickling Hall, we discover the homes of Britain’s aristocracy while also exploring the historic cities of Cambridge and Norwich, which flourished in this period.

Special extras included in your itinerary

• Guided tour of Cambridge

• High tea at Sandringham

• Introductory talk at Oxburgh Hall

• Private tour at Ickworth

• Guided walking tour of Flatford

• Guided tour of Lavenham

• Guided tour of Guildhall of Corpus Christie, Lavenham

• Themed evening talk by a guest speaker

DAY 1 Arrival

On arrival at Heathrow airport, a private transfer will take you to our overnight hotel, the Macdonald Windsor Hotel. In the evening you are invited to join the group for a welcome drink, followed by dinner.

DAY 2 Cambridge and Blickling Hall

After breakfast we make our way to the historic city of Cambridge. Renowned for its world-famous university, the city is home to many architectural wonders and landmarks that we have the chance to discover as part of a guided tour. From punters on the River Cam to the majestic college buildings such as King’s College Chapel, we explore the many sights of this fascinating city.

Set at the heart of a magnificent garden and historic park and once home to the Boleyn family, Blickling Hall is one of the country’s finest Jacobean houses. In decorative terms it’s a wonderful house to explore because of its plasterwork and superb Long Gallery. However, there’s little doubt that Blickling’s Boleyn connections (not least tales of Anne Boleyn’s headless ghost) add hugely to the atmosphere here.

We then travel on to our hotel for the next two nights, the Sprowston Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club.

DAY 3 Norwich Cathedral and Sandringham

We start with a trip to Norwich, one of the most complete medieval cities in the country and home to some impressive period buildings. Here we visit the Cathedral*, a magnificent structure that befitted Norwich’s 12th century status as England’s second city and one of the finest examples of Romanesque architecture in Europe.

The rest of the day is spent exploring the house, gardens and museum of the Sandringham Estate, the country retreat of Her Majesty the Queen. Built in 1870, Sandringham has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs. The interiors are home to many astonishing exhibits such as an important collection of oriental arms and armour while the walls are hung with family portraits by leading contemporary court painters. The mostly informal gardens include woodland walks, rockeries, magnificent sweeping lawns, lakes and streams and the more formal North Garden. The museum, housed in the former coach houses and stable block, holds extraordinary collections of Royal vehicles, rare ceramics, photographs and memorabilia. After our visit, we enjoy high tea.

Back at the hotel this evening, we enjoy a fascinating talk by a guest speaker.

DAY 4 Cromer and Oxburgh Hall

Our first stop is Cromer, a classic seaside resort on the north Norfolk coast famous for its tasty crabs and boasting wide open beaches and a traditional pier. The town also has a range of small independent shops, art galleries and cafés.

Next is Oxburgh Hall with its picturesque moat complete with swans. This romantic house has been home to the Catholic Bedingfield family since the 15th century. We enjoy an introductory talk about the house and gardens where we discover the secret priest’s hole as well as the intricate embroidery crafted by Mary Queen of Scots while she was in the custody of the Earl of Shrewsbury. Other fascinating features include the Catholic High Victorian interiors – some of the best remaining examples in Britain.

We continue on to the stunning Ickworth Hotel on the Ickworth Estate – a magnificent National Trust property and our base for the next three nights.

DAY 5 Ickworth and Wimpole

We start the day exploring Ickworth in more detail with a private group tour. This Neo-classical mansion is most notable for its enormous central Rotunda commissioned by the 4th Earl of Bristol to house his priceless treasures. The impressive Italianate garden mirrors the house architecture, with box hedges and Mediterranean planting plus a Victorian stumpery planted with shade-loving ferns.

The unique working estate of Wimpole is still a hive of activity with a beautiful hall at its heart. The largest house in Cambridgeshire boasts some unique interior flourishes, including the graceful Yellow Drawing Room and Bath House. The wonderful library was specially built to house an enormous collection of books that went on to form the core of the early British Library. Outside there is a landscape park, colourful parterre garden, a walled kitchen garden and herbaceous borders to enjoy.

DAY 6 Constable at Flatford and Lavenham

Today we roam the Suffolk countryside with a guided walk to discover the locations immortalised by John Constable’s most famous paintings; created around the hamlet of Flatford in the heart of beautiful Dedham Vale.

We then pay a visit to picturesque Lavenham, a remarkably well-preserved Tudor village in Suffolk. On our guided tour, we learn about the woollen-cloth industry which turned the town into one of the richest in the country during the 15th century, and also visit the church of St Peter and Paul, a prominent ‘wool church’ built from the proceeds of local industry. Afterwards, there are plenty of small shops and quirky tearooms to visit, plus the National Trust’s Guildhall of Corpus Christi – a potent reminder of Lavenham’s former prosperity.

DAY 7 Hatfield House

Leaving our hotel, we travel to Hatfield House, home of the 7th Marquess and Marchioness of Salisbury and their family. The estate has been in the Cecil family, one of England’s foremost political families, for 400 years. The house was completed in 1611 by Robert Cecil, 1st Earl of Salisbury and superb examples of Jacobean craftsmanship can be seen throughout such as the Grand Staircase with its elaborate carving and the rare stained glass window in the private chapel while the State Rooms are rich in paintings, fine furniture and tapestries.

After our visit, we travel to the Audleys Wood Hotel, where we enjoy a farewell dinner together.

DAY 8 Departure

A private transfer will take you back to Heathrow airport for your return flight home.

*Please note: Norwich Cathedral may close at short notice for services and may not be available to visit.

Fees

$4,640p/p

What’s Included

• Airport transfers from London Heathrow*

• 1 night at the Macdonald Windsor Hotel

• 2 nights at the Sprowston Manor Marriott Hotel

• 3 nights at the Ickworth Hotel

• 1 night at the Audleys Wood Hotel

• Welcome drink and canapés

• Full English breakfast and 3-course table d’hôte dinner each day

• After dinner tea and coffee

• Services of a tour director throughout your stay

• Travel to and from all excursions

• All entrance costs

• Porterage

*supplement applies for transfers from all other airports

For more information on this trip please contact Albion Journeys.

1-866-834-8358