TKTS Discount Tickets for Broadway

by Francis McGovern

On a recent visit to New York City, we stopped in Times Square to get last minute tickets for Broadway. Steve Jermanock of Active Travels gave us this tip to seek out the TKTS booth. There is a half-price ticket booth, that is just under the red steps of Times Square (there are other locations in the city.) The line can sometimes get very long. So arrive early. (Important Tip – Not all locations open at the same time!)

The tickets at the TKTS Discount Booths are sold at very affordable prices. There were many choices Broadway and Off Broadway musicals, plays, and dance productions. They go on sale every day (for same day and next day tickets) at 20% to 50% off regular prices. This can be significant for a group or for families.

TDF (Theatre Development Fund) operates four TKTS Discount Booths in New York City, including the flagship location in the heart of Times Square. There are satellite booths at South Street Seaport and Downtown Brooklyn, plus a booth at Lincoln Center.

When you purchase your tickets from TKTS, you are supporting a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to sustaining and sharing the arts and developing the audiences of the future.

Ticket availability and inventory can change quickly throughout the day. To help plan ahead, you can browse real-time listings on our website or on your mobile device with the official TKTS app.

We used the app and it was very simple and easy to use.