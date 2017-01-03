WILD TO INSPIRE Short Film Contest – Africa

Posted on

Nat Geo WILD is calling on aspiring filmmakers from across the U.S. to submit to the WILD TO INSPIRE Short Film Contest for a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Africa.

In partnership with the Sun Valley Film Festival, Nat Geo WILD has launched the fourth annual contest in an effort to continue to support young filmmakers and innovation in filmmaking. This year, the WILD TO INSPIRE contest will be hosted entirely on Instagram.

The one-minute-video contest calls on people to share the wildlife stories from their own backyards, their travels or people they encounter who are making a difference in the lives of animals. Contest details include:

All entries must be under one minute (multiple entries are allowed)

Enter by simply tagging your short film #WildToInspireContest on Instagram

Submission period closes on Feb. 15

Finalists will be announced on Feb. 27

Each filmmaker is entered to win the chance to screen their film at the Sun Valley Film Festival followed by the trip of a lifetime — a National Geographic expedition to Africa

As entries roll in, Nat Geo WILD will review each film and @natgeowild will be reposting entries via its Instagram account. To view all WILD TO INSPIRE contest rules, regulations and prizing, visit the WILD TO INSPIRE site.