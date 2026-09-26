Castle Chillon And The Authors It Inspired: A Brief History of 1,000 Year Old Literary Haven

by Jade Hernandez

Just outside the center of Montreux, Switzerland, on the shores of Lake Geneva lies a historic wonder that has stood for over a millennium. Chillon Castle, a medieval fortress built on a rocky islet, boasts a layered history and is one of Switzerland’s most visited historic sites. The castle is known for its well-preserved medieval architecture, but its place in literature is equally as intriguing.

I traveled to Montreux, Switzerland, in the winter months and stayed in a quaint bed and breakfast, no more than a 10-minute walk from the castle. However, the cold winds and snow made it feel much longer. However, any walk would have been worth it to step inside the walls of the Chillon Castle. It quickly became apparent why so many authors felt inspired by the atmosphere and architecture of the castle. Stepping inside, I felt transported to a lost medieval world.

Stepping through the arched gates and into the main stone courtyards, I could see the tall towers, outdoor walkways covered by wooden roofs, and even a few Christmas trees lined up against the jagged stone walls. Despite the frigid temperature, I spent about 45 minutes in the courtyard area alone, enthralled by the immersive detail of every well-kept stone.

Stepping inside the castle is where the story of so many well-known authors begins. The first author to gain inspiration from this place was Lord Byron, who, in 1816, along with the famed author Percy Bysshe Shelley, visited the ancient castle. It wasn’t long after his visit that Byron wrote The Prisoner of Chillon, inspired by the political prisoner François Bonivard. Bonivard was imprisoned for his political activism against the Duke of Savoy in 1530, but was moved to the castle’s underground in 1532 till his release in 1536.

The poem takes the romantic liberties of the time, though as I descended into the castle’s depths, it wasn’t hard to see how the imagination could wander. With the little light in the lower levels of the castle, save for a few slender, high-up windows and sparse artificial lighting, one can truly feel isolated from the rest of the world.

The stone walls were cold and jagged, and the archways above made the passerby small and insignificant. There were so many nooks and crannies one could escape into. At one point, turning down a particularly dark hallway, I needed to turn on my camera’s flashlight, just to have a view.

“In Chillon’s dungeons deep and old,

There are seven columns, massy and grey,

Dim with a dull imprison’d ray”

These lines from The Prisoner of Chillon felt all too real as I passed by the imposing columns and barely lit archways. What struck me most wasn’t the daunting architecture, but the view from the windows. While only a few windows let you actually look out, the view when you could was stunning. Peering through the opening, I could see the outstretched view of the still lake, save for the few waves crashing against the castle’s wall, so close that the spray of water nearly hit my face, and the snowy mountain tops behind it.

“Lake Leman lies by Chillon’s walls:

A thousand feet in depth below

Its massy waters meet and flow”

Where fact departs from fiction in The Prisoner of Chillon happens largely due to the era of Romanticism Lord Byron was writing under. While François Bonivard was a real historical figure, unlike in The Prisoner of Chillon, Bonivard is not imprisoned alongside his brother, who dies in the Chillon Castle. Another liberty that Byron took was in his exploration of Bonivard’s psychological trauma and profound mental health issues.

I imagine Byron had taken inspiration largely from the disoriented nature of the underground of Chillon. As I had mentioned, the few windows present were typically narrow and high above ground, meaning that without straining or being up close you wouldn’t be able to properly see through most of the windows. Some were so high their only purpose was to allow in slivers of light, not the scenic view.

“Which round about the wave inthralls:

A double dungeon wall and wave

Have made—and like a living grave

Below the surface of the lake”

In the poem, Bonivard can only feel the dampness of the floor and hear the crashing of waves echoing throughout the empty cavern. Even as a traveler, only deep in Chillon Castle for an hour or so, becoming disoriented wouldn’t have been a difficult task. Though not many historical accounts exist describing the actual experience of François Bonivard during his time as a prisoner, for Byron, being down in the castle experiencing the sensation of waves crashing and the dim lights, it isn’t too far a stretch if he imagine that a man down here might go mad.

And despite the fact that from about the 12th to 18th century the castle was used as a prison, it went through a variety of historical changes. During the 12th to 15th centuries, under the Counts of Savoy, it was maintained as both a fortress and summer residence. During this time, it went through several expansions and repairs. However, in 1536, after a three-week joint siege with Genevois and Bernese forces, which Bonivard had supported, the fortress was captured. The castle was then subsequently turned into a military outpost and armory, and the prison still remained. During this time, the castle went through repairs and modifications—such as widening passages for cannons. Though walking through some of the thin corridors in the main castle to get from room to room, it is hard to imagine the halls being smaller.

And while Byron created the most notable piece of literature associated with the Chillon Castle, he is by far the only author to have visited its grounds. Percy Bysshe Shelley and Mary Shelley visited the castle alongside Lord Byron. While neither author wrote a piece directly about the castle, it was during that summer in Switzerland that Mary Shelley began to write Frankenstein. Percy Bysshe Shelley wrote directly about the castle in his biography on his travels entitled “History of a Six Weeks’ Tour”.

Similarly to Percy Bysshe Shelley, when Mark Twain visited the castle in 1878, he wrote about his own experience in travel writings. He wrote about his time at the castle in his 1880 travel book “A Tramp Abroad,” where he, in typical Hemingway fashion, said that the prisoner François Bonivard’s dungeon was a “nice, cool, roomy place.” He humorously concluded that Bonivard’s suffering was severely overrated and he “could not see why he should have been so dissatisfied with it.” And while the author, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, never actually visited the castle, he did decide to set parts of his epistolary novel La Nouvelle Héloïse in the surrounding castle grounds.

Many of the authors who visited the castle and chose to write about it in essays, travel blogs, or poems would always speak of the architectural marvel that it was. Maintaining the castle’s architectural integrity and history has never been an easy feat. Starting in 1890, architect Otto Schmid and archaeologist Albert Naef led major campaigns that reconstructed medieval facades, repaired vaulted ceilings, and restored 14th-century wall paintings. However, it wasn’t till 2002 that the Chillon Castle Foundation was created to succeed the historical restoration association. One of the independent foundations’ roles is to manage and preserve the castle, while maintaining multi-year conservation programs.

And though by the time I got back to my room I could barely feel my toes, the hours spent wandering the ancient halls of Chillon Castle, its underground tunnel-like structure, and nearly hidden passageways made it all well worth it.

Jade Hernandez is an intern at Literary Traveler. She graduated in 2026 with a BA in Media Communication from Wheaton College. She caught the travel bug when she first moved abroad at the age of nine to Ecuador, and hasn’t stopped since, from studying abroad in Rome to trying to cross as many countries as possible on her list. Aside from traveling, she enjoys reading and writing, and she is pursuing a career in publishing or exploring ways to make travel a full-time job. You can find out more about her on her blog.