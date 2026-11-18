by Jade Barnes

A wise man once told me through the TV screen that there is something to be said about the bittersweetness of life. So one day, this broke university student woke up with the bright idea of experiencing La Dolce Vita in February (this production had budget constraints). So, with my budget-airline backpack and a dream, I arrived in the Eternal City under a setting sun. As my Uber driver drove, it became evident that, despite the language barrier, neither of us could find the monastery I was to be staying in amongst the towering apartments of Via S.Gregorio VII. Eventually, we drove down a darkening alleyway where a steel gate appeared.

A certain joy can be found in the art of ‘getting lost,’ for despite our language and generational barrier, Alessandro was determined to get me to my shoebox bed within the monastery walls. So much so, he refused to leave me until the sister had checked me in. I will never see him again, and he will never see me; yet I know kindness has no language.

Speaking of Fraternità, sisterhood also seems to have its merits, as no matter how many times I walked up those amber-lit monastery steps, a blue wrapped Christmas present from 1997 remained–safely tucked amongst the prayer books and scarves in the lost and found. The care the nuns gave the intact gift passed to me as well, as every morning Suor Elisabetta watched me like a hawk, ensuring I ate my ecclesiastical cornflakes and returned safely each night.

The morning found me beneath the frescoed ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, where a certain flashing camera phone landed a blasé tourist in cuffs. Being the curious cat I am, I naturally abandoned Michelangelo and made my way towards the outer hall, where twelve guards stood like apostles before their Judas. I asked the youngest of the twelve what had occurred. “Slow day,” he told me.

“California,” I told him. His face lit up, so we stood there like two Renaissance parishioners gossiping about the golden coast and his time abroad. As I left, three more armed guards arrived; I suppose it truly was a slow day.

Slow for them, but never for me. La Dolce Vita had yet to lead this plucky heroine towards her love interest. Albeit, said interest ended up being the solemn bust of a man some 2,000 years old. Accepting defeat (not really), I wandered towards the checked tablecloths of Hostaria Dino e Tony, a local spot tucked between tourist traps and museums. The first bite of vitello arrosto had hardly hit my tongue when a shaking finger tapped my shoulder. A woman of ninety-four (the waiter told me so) stared at me, threw Liberace-esque pink rims, and a toothless grin. Greeting her the best I could, we continued our chat through Google Translate, where she demanded I order dessert (of her choosing) and poured her husband’s wine into her own cup when he excused himself to use the restroom. “She is like this,” he told me as he sat back down, the twinkle in his eye told me he’d had many glasses of vino stolen during their marriage.

“Hai un fidanzato?” She peered at me through her owl lenses. I shook my head. I am as single as a leaf in the wind, I wished to say as I played with my riso al latte. In her best English, she became rather serious, “Come back to Roma, I find you a husband.”

Now, while Rome had left me paramourless, it does not mean the city itself is without love. Armed with a cold can of Estathé pesca (an addiction I had developed in Florence), I strolled to Largo di Torre Argentina, the site of Julius Caesar’s assassination, now a thriving cat sanctuary. Being the single woman I am, I always have treats in my bag. However, the guards did not take too kindly to this, and I was promptly told off in Roman Italian–and promptly realized I did not understand the language of love as well as I thought. Nevertheless, my savior came in the guise of an olive-coloured three-piece suit. A young architect by the name of Tomas told the guard off, before whispering that I had beaten him to it. Apparently his wife had been banned from the sanctuary for overfeeding the cats and had tasked him to feed the critters on his walks home.

Recovering from my run-in with the law, I rested my feet in the Basilica Santa Maria sopra Minerva, a charming Gothic church tucked behind a grand obelisk. The steps were still littered with tiny paper stars and hearts, from some celebration of the city’s many inhabitants. As I meandered from its cool walls, I lamented my lack of a Pantheon ticket. But fate works in funny ways, and as I spoke to my mother on WhatsApp, there stood an entryway flanked by ancient columns. It seemed the Pantheon had found me.

Ten minutes to close, and a €5 ticket taken by the attendant at the door, I walked where many a man had gone before. Beside me, an abuela yelled in Spanish, “¡Una Paloma!” her wrinkled finger jutting towards the oculus as a white dove flew into the Pantheon. Perhaps if I had a priestess sometime ago, I would have taken it as an omen; instead I was left wondering what business a pigeon had flying in without a ticket.

A good trip to Rome isn’t complete without a gladiatorial match. The ride back to the monastery was heady with the heat of rush hour, even in February. It was so much so that a fight broke out. An old man had been pickpocketed by two young thugs, shouts erupted as another man hit them. The bus stopped as the large doors opened, and the hero triumphantly kicked and punched them from the bus, yanking the stolen wallet from their grasp. As if this were an old canto, a cheer rippled through the bus, accompanied by passionate hand gestures and “Bravos!” (Yes, and everyone clapped, this is Italy, not Reddit, thank you). Succumbing to the adrenaline rush, I raised my American fist in excitement.

While my trip to the Colosseum itself the following morning was much more tranquil, it was no less interesting. With my AirPods blasting Gladiator’s ‘Now We Are Free,’ I wandered amongst the ancient earth. Ready to feel the arena’s sand against my hands, my dreams were soon dashed by an attendant telling me my ticket did not cover an arena pass; however, I could purchase it at the door. Being on a plebeian budget, I retreated into the crowd, following towards what I believed was the exit. Yet there was no pavement under my feet when I exited under the arches, only sand. I made it. Freedom had found me.

It seems no trip story is complete without the introduction of recurring characters, for as I sat at the bus stop munching on a monastery-issued pastry, a familiar hand waved my way. “Buongiorno!” The bus hero called towards me, as I waved back. It seemed he had remembered my American fist amongst the cheering crowd.

Bright and early, I found myself on the steps of San Giovanni in Laterano, Rome’s official Cathedral. This was my final shot, every church font in the city seemed to run dry, and like a madman in the desert I trekked with a tiny vial filled with water, trying to find a priest to no avail. Swarmed by twenty or so French children, the world spun around me on the steps until a black-robed body stood before me: a priest. Rummaging through my bag, I held the tiny vial.

“S’il vous plaît ‘bless’, Père?” The man chuckled and began his holy rites.

My time spent within the cathedral was much more solemn, I was merely a drama student awaiting an email from casting on the role of my dreams. They probably won’t even see me, I thought to myself as I stood before the tomb of Pope Martin V, petulantly chucking my last coin with the other tourists. For it is said whoever drops a coin on his grave will return to Rome one day. ‘God, if you are real, give me a sign my acting career will work out,’ I demanded as I wandered towards St. Peter on a painted wall, my phone pinged as the RSC replied to my email. I had been forwarded to the head of casting.

It seemed the ghostly pope, whose tomb now bore my coin, was intent on keeping his promise. I had prepared for rain, bringing with me the same lemon yellow umbrella my mother gave me from Nordstrom’s at nine. Yet nothing could’ve prepared me for the downpour which soaked me head to toe within five minutes. “Worst rain I’ve seen in years,” a man at the bus stop told me as I boarded to make my way to my final stop, Villa Borghese. With an hour to kill, I decided to grab a pair of socks from the nearest store. “No calzino,” I was told several times before a kind cashier instructed me towards a sock store. Finally, after another fifteen minutes in the rain, my feet were dry in a striped pair of Italian socks. Walking from the store triumphantly, I failed to notice the slick leaf plastered on the sidewalk. So, I fell off the curb onto the tram tracks, where a nun promptly pulled me back onto the cement. My knee, now bruised, was unequipped for another two hours of museum galavanting. Thus, I hobbled back towards the monastery–It seems I will indeed be returning to the Eternal City, as I missed out on Bernini.

A city of saints is not without its sinners, and as I slinked out of La Tigre (an Italian chain grocer), tub of olives in hand, an LED fixture caught my eye. Half a block from the monastery, sat a Durex vending machine, assorted with every color and flavor an R&D team could imagine. Humans are carnal creatures after all, nevertheless, I was tickled at the idea of physical lust and divine love as neighbors. But then again, how would we all be here?

My night ended much more chastely, rubbing the pharmacist’s arnica on my knee as I watched La Dolce Vita on my tiny phone screen, surrounded by a small pack of mortadella, olives, and more Estathé pesca.

My flight back to London (an American in London, I know) was booked for 8 am, thus I was due to leave the monastery at 6 am sharp. Making my bed, I tiptoed down the steps, past the still-wrapped lost-and-found gift, towards my Uber–just outside the monastery door. However, the door was bolted shut, and not a sister was to be seen walking the halls. A sense of panic filled me, while the romantic in me would have loved to be stuck in the Eternal City, I am also a pragmatist who knew my reading week budget did not include a missed flight. As if the heavens themselves opened up, a Latin choir echoed through the halls. Following the song, like a sailor to sirens, I eventually found myself outside the tiny chapel doors where the nuns sang at Mass. The Catholic guilt rose in me as I tapped the glass gingerly. Suor Elisabetta rose, with a knowing look, leading me towards reception with her heavy ring of keys. “See you again someday,” she lilted as the monastery doors opened.