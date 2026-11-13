by Mark I. West

My interest in Robert Louis Stevenson can be traced back to my childhood. When I was about nine years old, my father read Stevenson’s Treasure Island (1883) aloud to me. I can still remember the voice that he used for Long John Silver. It was not an over-the-top pirate voice, but it was different enough from my father’s natural voice that it sounded a bit ominous to me. When my father read Silver’s threatening line “them that die’ll be the lucky ones,” I almost felt as if I were in danger. I loved it. When he finished the book, I asked him if the author wrote any other books. He then read Kidnapped (1886) to me, which I liked but not as much as Treasure Island. Ever since then, I have admired Stevenson’s writings (although I now like Kidnapped a little more than Treasure Island).

As an adult, I have read several biographies of Stevenson, and this experience sparked my longstanding desire to see the places in Scotland where Stevenson grew up.

My wish finally came true.

Two summers ago, my wife and I traveled to Edinburgh, Stevenson’s hometown, where we discovered that it is now possible to visit Stevenson’s childhood home, now called the Stevenson House. We contacted John Macfie, the owner of the house where he and his family reside, and arranged to have a three-course dinner with John in the dining room of the Stevenson House.

We agreed to meet John at 7pm (or 19:00 as they say in Edinburgh). We wanted to make sure that we arrived on time, so we took a taxi to 17 Heriot Row. However, we ended up arriving 10 minutes early. We stood by the front of the house for a few minutes and admired the exterior. The house is built in the style of a typical Georgian townhouse. It is five stories in height although it appears to be three stories from the street. It looks like the other houses on Heriot Row, but it is the only one with a red door. It appears much the same as it did when the Stevenson family took up residence here in 1857. At the time, only well-to-do people lived in New Town, but for the Stevensons, the price of their new home was within their financial reach. Thomas Stevenson, the father of Robert Louis Stevenson, earned a substantial income from his work as a civil engineer and builder of lighthouses.

The Stevenson House with its signature red door

We were about to climb the short flight of stairs leading to the front entrance when John opened the door and beckoned us to enter his home. John led us through the dramatic entrance to the drawing room, which doubles as a library. The room is furnished with antiques that date from the period when the Stevensons lived in the house. John poured us each a glass of wine, and we began talking about Robert Louis Stevenson’s childhood. John mentioned that Stevenson was six years old when the family moved into the house. As was the custom in many Victorian homes, the top floor of the home was used as a nursery. There young Stevenson stayed with his nurse, Alison Cunningham. Since Stevenson had no brothers or sisters, his nurse served as his chief companion during his early years. She continued to play a major role in his life throughout his childhood, in part because his poor health prevented him from playing much with other children. She regularly took him on walks around New Town, instructed him on the tenets of Calvinism, and talked to him about her old home in Fife, the region of Scotland just north of Edinburgh. The daughter of a fisherman, she often told her young charge stories about the sea. These stories captured the boy’s imagination, marking the beginning of his lifelong fascination with this type of literature.

After discussing Stevenson’s childhood for about an hour, John said that our dinner was ready. We moved to the family dining room where we were served a delicious dinner of fresh chanterelle mushrooms, a salad with greens picked from the family’s garden, tarragon chicken, new potatoes, and a traditional Scottish dessert. I enjoyed having dinner in the same room that Stevenson had often shared meals with his parents. I imagined Stevenson as a young man sitting at the family dining room table, trying to explain to his parents why he did not want to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a lighthouse engineer but instead had a strong desire to write.

During dinner, I asked John about his own connections to the house. John said that his parents purchased the house in 1971 when he was 10 years old. He grew up in the house and often heard stories about the Stevensons, but did not pay much attention to the house’s historical and literary significance at the time. During his early adulthood, he moved out of the house, became a lawyer, and started a family of his own. In 1992, shortly after he and his wife had their first child, John’s then widowed mother turned the house over to him and his family, which grew to include six children. From that point on, John immersed himself in the history of the house and its connections to Robert Louis Stevenson. He also introduced his children to Stevenson’s writings. He said that he read Treasure Island aloud to his children on multiple occasions. When he retired from being a lawyer, he and his wife, Felicitas Macfie (who was trained as a hotel manager), decided to turn part of their home into a bed-and-breakfast as well as a venue for special events. They also created their own website: www.stevenson-house.com

As we were finishing our dessert, I asked John about a story that I had heard when we took a walking tour of Edinburgh the day before. Our tour guide had mentioned that there is a miniature island located across the street from the Stevenson House. The guide said that when Stevenson was a boy, he liked to visit this island, and it might have served as an inspiration for Treasure Island. I wanted to know if the story was true, and if so, did the miniature island still exist. John not only confirmed the existence of the island; he offered to show it to us.

After dinner, John took us across Heriot Row to a private landscaped area called Queen Street Gardens. It is a gated area surrounded by an iron fence, but property owners who live on Heriot Row can gain access to it. John unlocked the gate and took us on a twilight walk through the gardens. We came to a pond, and John pointed out the small island in the middle of it. He said that when Stevenson was a boy, he often took walks to the pond and created stories about the island. As John put it, the island was not a direct inspiration for Treasure Island, but it certainly contributed to his fascination with stories about islands.

The small island in the middle of the pond

that young Stevenson would visit

It was starting to get dark, so John walked us back to the house. In front of the house there is an outdoor lamp. I think back to one of my favorite Stevenson poems titled The Lamplighter, which is included in his collection, A Child’s Garden of Verse (1885). John tells us that this lamp burns in the same place as the old lamp that inspired Stevenson’s poem:

“For we are very lucky, with a lamp before the door,

And Leerie stops to light it as he lights so many more;

And O! before you hurry by with ladder and with light;

O Leerie, see a little child and nod to him tonight!”

Back inside the house, we chatted a while longer and my wife took a photograph of John and me standing next to a statue of Stevenson. As we were preparing to leave, John suggested that we return the next year. He mentioned that he occasionally gives tours of some of the other places around Edinburgh where Stevenson spent time as a child or young adult, and he thought that we might enjoy joining one of them. My wife and I looked at each other, and we knew that we would be back next summer.

About a year after we first met John, we were back standing on the front doorstep of the Stevenson House. John invited us in where we met his wife, Felicitas. We all chatted for a few moments. Then we bid farewell to Felicitas, bundled into John’s Volkswagen van, and set out on our day-long adventure.

Our first stop was Colinton, which is now considered a suburb of Edinburgh but during Stevenson’s time was a separate village. Stevenson’s maternal grandfather, the Reverend Lewis Balfour, served as the minister at the Colinton Parish Church and resided in the Colinton Manse. During the first 10 years of his life, Stevenson often spent weeks at a time in the Colinton Manse, visiting his grandfather and his aunt Jane Balfour, who also lived in the manse. He had fond memories of exploring the gardens surrounding the manse and playing with his cousins during family gatherings.

In a small garden adjacent to the Colinton Parish Church, there is a bronze statue of Stevenson depicted as a boy petting a dog with one hand and holding an open book in the other. Created by the sculptor Alan Herriot, the statue was installed in 2013. The statue reflects young Stevenson’s love of reading, being outside, and interacting with dogs.

Bronze of Stevenson petting his dog

After examining the statue, we took a pleasant summer stroll by the church and the nearby cemetery and looked, from a distance, at the exterior of the Colinton Manse, which is not open to the public. As John explained to us, “the landscape that surrounds so much of the Child’s Garden of Verses is based on Stevenson’s childhood experiences in Colinton.” One such poem is The Swing, which is based on Stevenson’s childhood love of playing on a swing that was attached to an ancient tree called the Colinton Yew. This tree still exists. The poem concludes with a stanza about sailing high into the air:

“Till I look down on the garden green,

Down on the roof so brown–

Up in the air I go flying again,

Up in the air and down!”

Our second stop was the Swanston Cottage, located on the outskirts of the village of Swanston. In 1867, the Stevensons took out a lease on the Swanston Cottage, and the family used it as their summer home until 1880. At this point in his life, Stevenson was between the ages of 17 and 30, plenty old enough to visit the cottage on his own. While spending time at the cottage, he especially enjoyed taking long walks in the surrounding Pentland Hills. Today the cottage is in private hands, but John was able to get us close enough to see the cottage through some trees. The countryside is much the same as it was during Stevenson’s time. John mentioned that the Pentland Hills inspired Stevenson, and he wrote about this area in several essays as well as in his unfinished novel St. Ives (1897).

We returned to the van and headed off to South Queensferry to see Hawes Inn, which figures prominently in Kidnapped. During his twenties, Stevenson enjoyed taking walks to the village of South Queensferry, located about 10 miles west of Edinburgh. This village is where people went to board the ferry that crossed the Firth of Forth. He often stopped at Hawes Inn, a historic building situated a short distance from the village. Intrigued by this building, Stevenson soon began thinking about how he could work it into a story. In 1882, he wrote an essay titled A Gossip on Romance in which he discussed his reactions to this building:

“The old Hawes Inn at the Queen’s Ferry makes a call upon my fancy. There it stands, apart from the town beside the pier, in a climate of its own, half inland, half marine—in front, the ferry bubbling with the tide and the guardship swinging to her anchor; behind, the old garden with the trees. There is some story, unrecorded or not yet complete, which must express the meaning of that inn more fully.”

In his memory, Stevenson filed away his impressions of Hawes Inn. He felt sure he would one day include the inn in one of his stories, but it was not until he began writing Kidnapped that he did. As all readers of Kidnapped surely remember, Hawes Inn is where the kidnapping is set in motion. David Balfour, the central character in the novel, and his wicked uncle stay at Hawes Inn. While he is at the inn, David is abducted and taken aboard a ship.

Facade of Hawes Inn, the pub in which part

of Stevenson’s novel Kidnapped is set

John parked the van in front of Hawes Inn, which is still open for business. We all got out of the van and took a short walk to see the original Forth Bridge, which opened in 1890. While John and my wife waited by the water’s edge, I excused myself and darted into Hawes Inn to look around. The management celebrates the inn’s connections to Stevenson in several ways. The walls of the bar are covered with Stevenson memorabilia, and the inn’s restaurant is named after Stevenson. Guest room number 13 is also named after him. This is the room where he stayed when he visited the inn while writing Kidnapped.

For the final leg of our Stevenson excursion, we crossed the new bridge that spans the Firth of Forth and then took a drive along the coast of Fife where we saw one of the lighthouses designed by Stevenson’s father. John explained to us that Stevenson visited several coastal towns in Fife during his youth as part of an unsuccessful effort by his father to persuade and prepare young Stevenson to join the family engineering firm. We stopped at the coastal town of Anstruther and had a late outdoor lunch of fish-and-chips and mushy peas. John informed us that Stevenson visited Anstruther in 1868 when he was 18 years old. His father sent him to Anstruther to observe the construction of a breakwater, a project that Stevenson’s father had designed. Stevenson was supposed to gain practical engineering experience during this visit, but young Stevenson focused his attention on the people and the landscape rather than on the technicalities of building a breakwater. Some years later, Stevenson wrote about his visit to Anstruther in an essay titled The Education of an Engineer:

“I came as a young man to glean engineering experience from the building of the breakwater. What I gleaned, I am sure I do not know; but indeed I had already my own private determination to be an author; I loved the art of words and the appearances of life.”

After finishing our lunch and taking a short walk around Anstruther, we climbed into John’s van and drove back to Edinburgh. We concluded our adventure by having tea with John at the Stevenson House. We then thanked John for providing us with such a memorable day and said our goodbyes.

As we walked back to our hotel, I reflected on Stevenson’s connections to Edinburgh and the surrounding countryside. Over the course of his life, he resided in many places, including Monterey, California; Davos, Switzerland; St. Marcel, France; Bournemouth, England; Saranac Lake, New York; and finally, Upolu, a large island in Western Samoa where he lived from 1890 until his death in 1894. Still, no matter where he lived, Stevenson never forgot his childhood home in Edinburgh. As he said in his book Edinburgh: Picturesque Notes (1878), his memories of the place where he grew up were like “home pictures.”

The author, Mark I. West, with owner

of the Stevenson House, John Macfie

Mark I. West is a professor of English at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he is also currently serving as the Interim Chair of the Department of Theatre. He has written or edited over 25 books, many of which deal with children’s and young adult literature. He has a particular interest in literary travel, and he has written two books that deal with this topic: Wellsprings of Imagination: The Homes of Children’s Authors and A Children’s Literature Tour of Great Britain. Before entering academia, he worked as a professional puppeteer.