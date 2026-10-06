The River Bends Here

by Tony Amante Schepers

It was 3:15 on a Saturday morning in London, the hour when the city stops pretending to be one thing and quietly reveals itself as two. The bars had just emptied their last casualties onto the pavement, while bakers, cleaners, and traders were beginning to wake.

That was the hour we left.

We were headed east to Billingsgate Fish Market. I had lived in London for four years by then, long enough to know its landmarks and habits, but still not properly introduced. I had come to London, in part, for what I imagined it would be: cobblestone streets, soot chimneys, and fifty-six meanings of the word “sorry” spoken in a British accent.

A fish market at dawn felt like the kind of place where that older version of the city might still survive.

Billingsgate itself carries a history that feels almost tangible. For centuries it was London’s great fish market, a place of wet floors, shouting prices, and men who knew the tides as well as any map. It moved, expanded, was rebuilt, and moved again, but the market never entirely lost its association with labor and saltwater. That was part of its appeal. In a city so often polished for visitors, Billingsgate felt scrappy.

Mounting rented bikes, my friends and I left from Pimlico, the neighborhood in which we live. Stationed somewhat equidistant between Buckingham Palace and Big Ben, city-sponsored council flats sit beside Georgian terraces that now sell for impossible sums. At that hour, streets were not silent, but hushed, as if the city spoke behind a closed door.

Windows glowed here and there. A black taxi slipped past. A city worker on an oversized scooter hugged the street and sidewalk as bristles vortexed litter. Somewhere, bottles tipped into bins. It remained unclear whether anyone else out at that hour was headed somewhere purposeful or belonged to the broader category of people who had either made a mistake or were about to.

I was relieved not to be leading the way. My friend, whose ideas about food usually came with great confidence and little compromise, had insisted on the trip. On an island, this should have been easy. It wasn’t. Britain, for all its coastline and maritime mythology, often seems faintly embarrassed by what comes from the sea. Shellfish still carry a faint social residue of hard times, of dockworkers and rough meals and a table that did not aspire to elegance, as if pleasure should be excused if it arrives in a shell.

We set off on our bikes and followed the north bank of the Thames. Without daytime traffic, the route felt less like a commute than a private dance with the city. The moon was bright enough to silver the road in patches where the streetlights failed. Big Ben stood in the distance with a calm authority that seemed almost theatrical. The London Eye was still, lit in faint pink and blue. The river beside us moved with a composure I had rarely noticed before, as if it became most itself when no one was asking it to perform.

The route threaded us past the familiar monuments, though they looked different, stripped of crowds and noise. St. Paul’s appeared in fragments through gaps between buildings, not as a singular icon but as a series of interruptions. The Tower of London seemed less like a fortress than a sleeping animal, its weight softened by distance and darkness. I had visited it only months before and found it unexpectedly intimate, almost domestic, an enclosed village made of stone.

As we rode, the city kept changing just enough to unsettle any fixed idea of itself. On one corner, a drunk youth lunged at a bus as if the doors might open out of pity. They did not. London at that hour was full of such collisions: end-of-night bravado meeting pre-dawn routine, celebration giving way to labor, fantasy dissolving into the practical business of getting somewhere.

A little farther on, a middle-aged Black woman came toward us wearing a glittering evening dress and carrying a small tan boombox on her shoulder. From it came sea shanties, loud and gloriously absurd. She moved with the unbothered swagger of someone who had not yet gotten home but will. London, at that hour, permitted any costume so long as it was worn with conviction.

The city shifted again. Further east, in Wapping and Limehouse, the old docklands still linger beneath the surface of constant change and development. Warehouses converted into luxury flats. The residue of labor remains, but they are softened, aestheticized, made palatable. Salt, rope, tar, cargo, fatigue are felt. These things cling to the place even after the work has changed.

The area carried the memory of a city that was built through movement. Chinese sailors settled nearby and formed what is often described as London’s first Chinatown. Though their presence was later twisted into tales of opium dens and knife-wielding fanatics. That sort of flattening is easy in London. The city is excellent at polishing its history into manageable surfaces.

The fog that morning was light and thin, lifting from the water and moving inland in low strips.

The Thames bends here, and that bend creates a curious illusion. You feel as though you are moving away from your destination when in fact you are almost there. It is a shape the river imposes on the traveler: progress that looks like delay. Most visitors never come this far east. They stop at Tower Bridge – mistaking it for London Bridge – take the photograph and turn back. A little farther on lies Execution Dock, where pirates and mutineers were once executed as a public warning. History in London is never far from theater.

Still, this stretch felt less haunted than industrious. Canary Wharf rose ahead of us, its towers of glass holding lobby lights that burned while the rest of the complex seemed to wait for a weekday to begin. A security guard sat by a revolving door, looking at videos on his phone. 60 years ago this was barely considered part of London. Today it is absorbed into the city’s bloodstream. That is one of London’s defining habits: it takes in what once felt outside its bounds and then acts as though it had always been there.

It also does this to people. London settles, reorders, and edits you if you stay long enough.

By the time we neared Billingsgate, morning had begun to thicken around us. Refrigerated lorries lined the roads. Cargo bikes and white vans crowded the narrow streets, some marked for Chinese takeaways, others for Michelin-starred kitchens. Forklifts moved between stacks of coffin-sized Styrofoam boxes dripping meltwater onto the pavement. Men in waterproof trousers and rubber boots worked with the quiet concentration of people who have done the same thing for so long they no longer need to think about it. Traders stood in small clusters around deliveries, checking, sorting, lifting, arguing. The air sharpened with salt, diesel, fish, and cold metal.

We were nowhere near the coast, but the atmosphere had turned unmistakably maritime. The city smelled like the island it often pretends not to be.

That was the thing that struck me most: not the fish, not the market itself, but the sudden revelation that London still possesses places where work arrives before the city has finished becoming itself. The hour before sunrise has authority. It strips away the casual glamour of the city and shows what is left underneath: the labor, the infrastructure, the unseen routine that makes everything else possible. It felt private and public at once, as though we had stumbled into the city’s own early-morning proof of life.

Billingsgate, in its present form, is not permanent. Like the versions that came before it, it is due to disappear. Redevelopment has been planned; the market will be replaced, as London so often replaces the inconvenient with something more profitable. That is the city’s oldest modern impulse: to keep moving while pretending it is preserving itself. It is always balancing heritage against demand.

That is why the morning felt so charged. The forklifts, the wet pavement, the smell of fish and diesel, the men in waterproof trousers, the lorries lined up before dawn – none of it would remain. The place was not yet gone, but a reminder sign was being molded to hang where things once were.

There is a particular tenderness in witnessing something before it disappears. Not sentimentality, exactly. A sense that the world is asking to be noticed while it still exists in its current shape. Billingsgate had that quality that morning. It was neither picturesque nor nostalgic. It was simply alive in a way that made its impermanence impossible to ignore.

Londoners are often accused of moving too quickly, of passing through the city without seeing it. I have certainly done that myself, especially in the first years after I arrived. Like many newcomers, I spent a long time treating London as a series of tasks: places to reach, routes to learn, photos to take, things to check off before moving on. That habit has a way of making a city feel provisional, as though it exists as a sample platter.

But that morning, riding in the half-light, I felt within the city rather than orbiting it. I was not watching London from the outside or using it as a photogenic backdrop. I was among the people who make it function before the rest of us begin to consume it. The city was not performing for me. It was being itself.

And that, more than the market or the history or even the river, was what stayed with me.

London changes constantly, but unevenly. Some parts are polished into spectacle while others remain stubbornly practical. London is good at this sort of thing. It keeps that which can be sold and explains what used to be there on a tasteful plaque. Another old world flattened into memory, replaced with signs reading “Hurry! Only 4 units left!” and “From cargo to couture!” Luxury flats with industrial references make it right, make it easier to feel connected to what is no longer.

Yet the city still has the capacity to surprise you with its own texture, especially if you meet it before dawn. In that hour, when one London is ending and another begins, the city can feel less like an idea and more like a living organism: rough, contradictory, industrious, and awake.

By the time we pedaled back, the day settled into its familiar pulse. Buses changed shifts. Office cleaners packed away mops. Kitchens warmed. Commuters started to appear. The city we had passed through an hour earlier, all shadow and labor and quiet collision, was already receding behind the version most people know. London completed its merge from two back into one.

I went home with salt on my fingers and the sense that London had shown me something plain but important. It had not transformed itself for me. It had simply let me see it before it put its public face back on.

Tony Amante Schepers is an American essayist based in London, having lived in several countries long enough to acquire strong opinions and no fixed accent. He writes about travel, place, and the small absurdities of daily life. Recent musings can be found here. During nor working hours Tony guides start-ups and multinationals to deepen customer engagements on mobile apps and web.