by Catrina Dawn Conway

“Though we travel the world over to find the beautiful,

we must carry it with us, or we find it not.”

~ Ralph Waldo Emerson

After many inspiring discussions and an increasing demand over the years, Literary Traveler is pleased to announce our new space for poetry. This section, ‘Literary Traveler Poetry’, will champion poetic work influenced by travel.

From today, we are open to poetry submissions, with guidelines and the submission portal accessed here. We aim to make this an interactive space for poets and travelers (and, especially, poetic travelers). Alongside publishing your poetry, we will also publish articles that delve into famous poetic works, post fortnightly poetry prompts, and hold themed poetry competitions.

Poetry and travel inspire one another. Poetry can depict the best and worst parts of travel – the leaving, the learning, the worrying, the wondering, the falling, the failing, the hoping, the hurrying. Poems are like postcards – fragments of memory that remind you of moments that only travel can give you… Of that morning the ocean kissed you with her salt-sprayed lips, of that time you danced with strangers late into the moon-soaked night, of that stranger whose arms you fell into when all hope was as lost as your body was tired.

In this first article, I (the new poetry editor) will take you on a journey through some of the most well-known travel poetry, exploring the many wonderful ways that travel and poetry intertwine.

So, where to begin? Perhaps at the very start. Before the travel; before the great, wide adventure, there is the heavy task of leaving. A moment wrapped up in excitement, fear, and often heartbreak. It can feel like flying (and often, nowadays does involve this!). There is a liberating sense that something is about to begin; something that’s guaranteed to be a story. The freedom of taking off completely on your own. In from Song of the Open Road, American poet and essayist Walt Whitman (1819–1892), writes:

“Afoot and light-hearted I take to the open road,

Healthy, free, the world before me,

The long brown path before me leading me wherever I choose.”

As the traveler sets off on his journey, he describes an agency that comes with a feeling of power and a sort of godly sense of immortality. The notion of “the open road” and “the world before me” creates the feeling of endless potential. There is uncertainty, but it is within the speaker’s authority to choose his narrative – “leading me wherever I choose”. Yes, the world is wide and scary, but he will decide what he makes of it. It’s a contradiction of sorts – the world will lead him somewhere, but he decides where that is. Perhaps this is a naïve outlook on travel, but what a wonderful feeling it is to experience.

Next, there is the phenomenon of emotions and perceptions being heightened the day one is due to leave. For some reason, your senses become that of a poet’s – noticing what would usually be missed. The way the rain looks shining upon the platform (who knows when you’ll witness rain again?!) or the colors spread across the land you know so well, how different they are from the place you will be travelling to. In her poem, Vacation, contemporary American poet Rita Dove (1952–) describes the uncanny feeling of waiting in an airport and the things she notices whilst in that timeless void:

“I love the hour before takeoff,

that stretch of no time, no home

but the gray vinyl seats linked like

unfolding paper dolls.”

She extends the feeling of “no time” to a feeling of unbelonging – “no home” – and the little things her mind notices when she lacks the purpose that normal life gives her, comparing the seats to “unfolding paper dolls”. This comparison to paper increases the feeling of impermanence, and suggests fragility – what else will be crumpled by our leaving?

And so, with departure comes the inevitable goodbyes – of leaving behind those that we love most. Victorian poet Thomas Hardy (1840–1928) wrote On the Departure Platform, an homage to the moment one leaves his lover:

“We kissed at the barrier; and passing through

She left me, and moment by moment got

Smaller and smaller, until to my view

She was but a spot…”

It’s the heartbreaking vision of your loved one shrinking until they disappear – until they are unreachable – of savoring the sight of their every movement until they are gone. Yes, it may be that you will see them once more, but perhaps never in the same way again. As Hardy goes onto describe in the poem:

“We have penned new plans since that fair fond day,

And in season she will appear again—

Perhaps in the same soft white array—

But never as then!”

With travel, comes sacrifice – time lost with the ones you know and adore. Life changes, and so do people. When you return from your adventure, your friends and family will be different, however slightly, to the people you left them as. Or maybe it is you who will change. Almost certainly, you will. But is it a sacrifice worth making? Most poetic travelers would argue that it is…

Because after the pain of leaving, there comes that unbeatable feeling of wonder that embodies much of the travel experience. Throughout the ages, the poets have tried to captivate that in their work. As artists, their minds are inclined to notice the beauty of the world and the pleasure of its discovery – to feel and experience deeply what the world puts before us once we are in it alone. Lord Byron (1788–1824), along with his fellow Romantics, illustrates this sentiment:

“There is a pleasure in the pathless woods,

There is a rapture on the lonely shore,

There is a society where none intrudes,

By the deep Sea, and music in its roar…”

Here Byron emphasizes the importance of solitude for the ultimate travel experience; “the pathless woods… lonely shore…”. He speaks wistfully of feeling as though the world is his own. To spend time outside of society, with only himself and the wild world around him, is transformative and inspiring. One of the Romantics’ key distinctions was this idealization of wilderness. Whilst they’ve since received their fair share of criticism, I do still think modern travelers experience this sensation and even seek it out.

As we’ve explored, there is great freedom that comes with travel, and this can make us feel a heightened connection to the environment. We are allowed to become more in tune with seasonal and natural rhythms, rather than blindly following the clinical, clock-bound structures that usually dictate our lives. Olive Runner (c. 1900s) links freedom with nature in her poem Freedom:

“Then let me go! — I care not whither

My feet may lead, for my spirit shall be

Free as the brook that flows to the river,

Free as the river that flows to the sea.”

In this verse, the poet is begging – “then let me go!” – to escape to this natural world, for her spirit to be as free as the“brook” and “river”. For her, this is a spiritual experience, and her spirit craves to be as liberated as the water running through the world. Langston Hughes (1901–1967), who spent much of his life working on ships, takes this a step further, describing his Return to Sea as a sort of homecoming:

“Today I go back to the sea

And the wind-beaten rise of the foam.

Today I go back to the sea—

And it’s just as though I were home.”

Hughes views the sea as his home. The wild, “wind-beaten rise of the foam” is where he feels he most belongs. He is not of the land; he is a sea-borne creature. He has found familiarity in a place of tumultuous, wild adventure. He has found a home in place of travel.

Now, let’s turn our eyes to the skies. Some poetry has drawn links between the traveler and celestial objects of the night sky. Much like the Moon travels around Earth, and Earth travels around the Sun, we travel around the world. Japanese haiku poet Matsuo Bashō (1644–1694) is one such figure that alludes to this idea:

“The moon and sun are eternal travelers.

Every day is a journey,

and the journey itself is home.”

Travel grants us a brief cosmological existence – an illusion of eternity. We travel around the world, reflecting the movements of those tremulous objects above. We become as light as a planet in space, and possibly, as important as one too. We see more than we were made to and become something greater than mortal. For me, Christina Rossetti’s (1830–1894) ethereal poem Dream Land also paints a picture of this:

“Led by a single star,

She came from very far

To see where shadows are

Her pleasant lot.”

I envision the “she” in this poem as many things: a female traveler, a recently departed soul, the Moon edging across the land. Both light and shadow follow her. She is no different than a supernal being on a timeless journey.

But, all things cosmic aside, I’ve gotten ahead of myself! I’ve strayed too far from the most important outcome of travel – human connection. When we travel, we encounter people whose lives are so different from our own. We make friends with people we never would have met had we stayed at home. We also find similarities in the least expected places. Travel enables us to strengthen our empathy and understanding for one another. African American writer Maya Angelou (1928–2014) illustrates her findings, after a life of travel, in her poem Human Family:

“I note the obvious differences

between each sort and type,

but we are more alike, my friends,

than we are unalike.”

“We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike.” To realize this is to defeat the ones who try to divide us. It is to hold hands with a stranger and see them as a fellow, conscious soul. It is to understand the miracle that you are here, on this planet, looking into each others’ eyes, connecting. It is the greatest gift any of us can experience on this floating orb of a planet in the middle of a black void!

Human connection is often unexpected, or at least unpredictable, on one’s adventure, but it is usually a consequential gift given when things go wrong. And during travel, things often do go wrong. Or at least, not to plan. We get lost, we lose things, the place we wanted to visit ends up being closed, our flight is canceled. When these things happen, we have a choice. We can grumble and give up and forget the whole thing. Or, we can take it as a sign from the universe that there’s another story out there for us to find; we can succumb to the adventure. Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore (1861–1941) writes this in The Journey:

“The repose of the sun-embroidered green gloom

slowly spread over my heart.

I forgot for what I had travelled,

and I surrendered my mind without struggle

to the maze of shadows and songs.”

That “sun-embroidered green gloom” seeps into him and “spreads over” his heart. But the “gloom” has been warmed by the sun to become something beautiful that soaks through his body, nourishing him. He forgets his original plans and “surrenders” without struggle to the thrill and wonder of spontaneity, into a dreamscape, which is filled with both “shadows” and “songs”. The poetry lies within these liminal moments.

We must not ignore the fact that there is, of course, a chance that things could take a turn for the worst. Travel is risky and it exposes us to dangers. We are in environments we do not know, often placing ourselves in harsher elements than those we are used to. Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s (1772–1834) famous, lyrical, seafaring ballad, The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, demonstrates when nature turns against us:

“The ice was here, the ice was there,

The ice was all around:

It cracked and growled, and roared and howled,

Like noises in a swound!”

The fear in the poet’s voice is tinged with an incredulous wonder for his new surroundings. And then, the thing that brings him and his crew hope and an escape from this deadly, ice-ridden world – the albatross – is senselessly shot by the narrator. Blindly, he has not recognized the bird as his ship’s salvation, instead confusing it for the harbinger of danger:

“’Twas right, said they, such birds to slay,

That bring the fog and mist.”

Later, the narrator realizes what he has done; he has killed the bird that had brought them the southerly winds – the winds that would have been their salvation:

“And I had done a hellish thing,

And it would work ’em woe:

For all averred, I had killed the bird

That made the breeze to blow.”

In his act of shooting the albatross, the narrator has beckoned a deadly fate to the ship. The entire crew, apart from him, die after the boat gets stuck upon the ocean, with no southerly breeze to save them. The ancient mariner survives perhaps to pass the lesson he has learned onto the people that need to hear it:

“I pass, like night, from land to land;

I have strange power of speech;

That moment that his face I see,

I know the man that must hear me:

To him my tale I teach.”

This poem might act as a warning to all fellow travelers: when things go wrong, do not turn in panic against something that might be what saves you. What can we learn from this then? When things do not go as planned, look for hope. Do not shoot it down!

Another turmoil all too often suffered by the traveler, and especially the sensitive soul of a poetic traveler, is homesickness. As soon as we go away from home, we remember all the dear qualities of the land we have left behind. It can make us emotionally and physically ill. Jamaican-American writer Claude McKay (1889–1948) describes the sadness of seeing food that reminds him of his Jamaican home in his poem, The Tropics in New York:

“My eyes grew dim, and I could no more gaze;

A wave of longing through my body swept,

And, hungry for the old, familiar ways,

I turned aside and bowed my head and wept.”

Homesickness can turn into a deep depression if one cannot return to the place they are sick for. We must learn to make our home in a new land. And maybe, as McKay did, writing about those homes that we miss could bring us back to them for a brief moment, and act as a release for that unpleasant homesickness.

If, however, we are lucky enough to be able to return to our homelands, homesickness can sweeten into a loving recognition for what we didn’t realize we had before. English poet and playwright Robert Browning (1812–1889) sings of his homeland in Home-Thoughts from Abroad:

“Oh, to be in England

Now that April’s there,

And whoever wakes in England

Sees, some morning, unaware,

That the lowest boughs and the brushwood sheaf

Round the elm-tree bole are in tiny leaf,

While the chaffinch sings on the orchard bough

In England – now!”

If travel can teach us but one thing, it is to appreciate what we already have. Leaving it all behind, even for a short time, can remind us to cherish our home comforts. Whether that’s the chaffinch’s song, a cup of tea, or the embrace of a loved one.

Lastly, poetry enables us to travel without ever leaving our homes. For many reasons, we may not be able to embark on the odyssey of our dreams. Poetry – its lyricism, its music, its imagery, its rhythms – can evoke a world inside our imagination that is vast and wild and spectacular. Emily Dickinson (1830–1886) is the ultimate embodiment of this loud and wayfaring imagination. She writes in her poem There Is No Frigate Like a Book:

“There is no Frigate like a Book

To take us Lands away,

Nor any Coursers like a Page

Of prancing Poetry…”

We do not need an airplane, a train, or a ship to travel when we have our books and poetry. We always have our imagination, and that costs us nothing. Dickinson emphasizes this in one of her letters by saying “to shut our eyes is to travel”.

And so, we have come to the end of our adventure through the world of travel and poetry. I hope it has inspired you to embark on your own poetic adventure. Words are spells. They conjure the magic of the world and bring it into our souls. The next time you travel, collect poems like memories. The next time you open a book of poetry, delve into it like you would a new land.

We are excited for the upcoming months, which will be filled with inspirational poetry and travel stories. Keep an eye out for poetry on Literary Traveler every Thursday; Poetry Thursdays will be a space to celebrate and encourage poetic talent amongst the adventurers of the world. We would love for you to join us.

Please sign up here to stay up-to-date, or click here to submit a literary article or poem.

We hope to hear from you soon!

Warm wishes,

Literary Traveler



Catrina Dawn Conway is a writer, poet and editor for Literary Traveler with an MA in Nature and Travel Writing. She writes to capture the feeling of wonder she experiences when traveling to new places and spending time in the natural world. She views writing as a way to create her very own magic spells, conjuring up the beauty of the universe to share with readers. More of her writing can be found on her Substack @Catrina Dawn Conway and Instagram @catrina.dawn.conway