Montmartre en Chansons with Anne Sophie Guerrier

When I imagine guided tours, I think to myself. “I’d rather be spontaneous than follow someone with an itinerary for hours”

“Montmartre en Chansons” has erased that narrow mentality and successfully made me want to participate in a guided tour. Nestled in the heart of Paris tourists are offered a unique experience to discover the rich historic neighbourhood of Montmartre. Aside from the iconic cobblestones streets and bohemian atmosphere, Anne Sophie Guerrier offers locals and tourists the chance to discover the hidden treasures of Montmartre with the sound of music.

As she guides you to the streets of Montmartre, she sings classics of the greats like Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour. The guided and immersive “musical” tour lasts two hours with Anne Sophie recounting anecdotes of the famous singers who’ve lived in the area throughout the years.

Whether you are just passing through Paris or traveling for the 2024 Olympics, it is worth the experience. Over the years, Montmartre has been the home of many artists including beloved writers. Literary lovers have the chance to not only hear Annie Sophie’s unique tours but also visit the streets where writers like Hemingway and Stein have spent time to bring their works to life.

Paris is bustling more than usual this summer with the excitement of the Olympics. Tourists will crowd the streets in search of folly and excitement during that time. “Montmartre en Chansons” might be the whimsical escape some need on a hot summer day.

For more information and booking please visit: https://www.montmartreenchansons.com/en/

Photos Credit / Copyright-Vincent-Guerrier