Top 5 Children’s Books to Inspire Your Kids to Travel

by Zara Jayne

Books let you to travel through space and time, bringing you on a journey filled with imagination and wonder. From adventures in the city to a mystical place full of fantasy, what better way to inspire a child through the pages of a literary book. Through each story, a child escapes reality and enters into a world that comforts them and ignites the spirit of wanderlust.

I recall the days where I used to sit at the corner of a library or tucked in my bed with books by Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl. They brought me to places and on adventures where I couldn’t physically be at. These kinds of stories had birthed the travel bug in me and as I grew older, I wanted to experience more of the world so here are the top five children’s books to inspire your kids to travel too.



Madeline by Ludwig Bemelmans



Madeline is a classic book series that is most beloved by many. Set in Paris, Madeline is a little girl who attends a boarding school and her series of adventures unfold. The smallest and most mischievous of the twelve girls, she is truly a child of curiosity and courage. Your child gets to travel with Madeline all over Paris from the Eiffel Tower to the Jardin de Plantes and to the Seine River banks through her stories and the captivating watercolor paintings illustrated by Ludwig Bemelmans. Madeline was also turned into a television series that became a popular childhood cartoon series for those who grew up in the 90s. Being fearless and fascinated by the world, Madeline will inspire your child to keep discovering things and have a desire for knowledge.



Where The Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak



Where the Wild Things Are is a classic tale written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak with vivid imagery that supports a simple yet compelling story through the lens of a child, Max. It won the 1964 Caldecott Medal for being the “most distinguished American picture book for children.” The story follows Max, a mischievous young boy, who was sent to his room by his mother after a tantrum and is left without any supper. His room then turns into an imaginative forest where he sails off in a boat and his journey begins into a world full of beasts and faraway lands. He becomes the king of the wild things where huge monsters with claws and impressive teeth live. However, Max soon feels lonely and returns back to reality where his supper is waiting for him. This book allows your child to deal with anger management in a healthier and more creative way full of engaging images and texts. Your child is able to travel into a world full of fantasy in order to express their emotions and imagination is always a powerful tool to develop.



Paddington Bear Book series by Michael Bond



From the imaginative mind of Michael Bond, the lovable and charming Paddington Bear has captured many hearts throughout generations. In the first book, ‘A Bear Called Paddington,’ the story begins with the bear arriving at Paddington Station in London from “darkest Peru” where Mr and Mrs Brown discovers him. With nothing but an old hat, a suitcase, several jars of marmalade and a label around his neck that said, “Please Look After This Bear,” the Browns invite the bear into their home and is now a part of their family. Paddington Brown is now his new name and off he goes to an adventure of a lifetime throughout the books. Each chapter works as a stand-alone story so your child is still able to explore London and all the unique experiences with Paddington regardless of which book they’d like to read. Full of humor and misadventures, this timeless classic will not only allow your child to fall in love with this character but also teaches your child the value of kindness and politeness to others no matter who they are. Paddington Bear has also been adapted into a television series called, ‘Paddington’ and live-action animated films such as ‘Paddington’ and ‘Paddington 2.’



The Airport Book by Lisa Brown



Airports give you a sense of thrill when it comes to traveling but it can also be a tricky and overwhelming place for your children. The Airport Book teaches your kids about the inner and outer workings of an airport with useful and entertaining elements. The story follows a multiracial family of four heading to the airport and the boy explains their journey on how to get to the airport, walking through security with many lanes and also getting on the plane. The youngest member of the family, the boy’s sister, has lost her favorite sock monkey so follow along as they try to retrieve it on their flight. This book is packed with tiny details as Lisa Brown cleverly tells the story through speech bubbles and visual narratives. It’s almost like a how-to book for your kids with a ‘Where’s Wally?’ element of many characters and activities going on in one page. The Airport Book will not only inspire your kids to take the next flight out but it will also make a more fun experience at the airport for them.



My Africa Vacation by Ozi Okaro



Travel around ten African countries with five-year-old Arinze and his older sister Cheta as they embark on this journey with their family. Starting in Kenya, Arinze’s family shows them how diverse and vibrant the continent is from the geography to its culture. Your child’s imagination comes to life when reading all about the safari experience, the beauty of Victoria Falls and Mount Kilimanjaro while exploring historical and architectural wonders. The trip comes to an end when Arinze and Cheta visit their grandfather in Nigeria. It is there that they feel a sense of belonging and feel their connection to the land the strongest. Having a new sense of pride in their roots, they begin to appreciate where they came from. My Africa Vacation lets your child discover the beauty, richness and diversity of Africa with lively illustrations of the places and animals this family has seen. This book encourages your child to experience Africa like no other one day with its educational and informative storytelling.



Through each page of a good book, your child is being transported to a new place where everything on the outside world doesn’t matter. Their thoughts are focused in and their imaginations run wild and free so let them cultivate this creative form of expression. It’s also a healthier way for them to release their emotions and delve into mesmerizing stories rather than being glued to their screens. Let your child discover what it’s like to have a taste of adventure and watch their love for travel flourish with these books just like how many literary books have inspired me to travel and also write and self-publish my own travel book called #chilipaditravels.

A Malaysian dancer and writer, Zara Jayne Marimuthu lives for art through words and movements. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Creative Writing) in 2017 from RMIT University in Melbourne. Her first published work was for a local Malaysian newspaper, The Star, under the MyStarJob section in 2014 and she has written for indie and university publications in Melbourne such as The Bowen Street Press Review and RMIT’s The Catalyst. She has also delved in travel writing for Coolmapp, a travel guide app curated to let you experience the authentic local culture in each city. With her love for both writing and dancing, she hopes to push creative boundaries, and also inspire others through the message behind each work.