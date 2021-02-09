Newsletter Signup

Sign up to receive emails about upcoming events, site updates, and other news!

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Literary Traveler, PO Box 1254, West Concord, MA, 01742-2968, http://www.literarytraveler.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Baked with Love: V-Day’s Literary Past and Alice in Wonderland-Inspired Cookies

Processed with VSCO with f2 preset

By Hannah White

There is much debate surrounding the exact origins of Valentine’s Day. We know that the month of February has long been celebrated as a month of romance. Some believe that Valentine was a saint in Rome that defied Emperor Claudius II’s outlawing of marriage for young soldiers. Others believe the Christian church decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the middle of February in an effort to make the pagan celebration of Lupercalia more “Christian.” 

But what I find quite interesting about the holiday is its literary beginnings. English poet Geoffrey Chaucer was the first to write about St. Valentine’s Day as a day of romantic celebration in his poem “Parliament of Foules” (1375). In this poem he writes, “For this was sent on Seynt Valentyne’s day / Whan every foul cometh ther to choose his mate.”

I love books and I love baking, so for this Valentine’s Day I set off to find the perfect literary-inspired dessert to celebrate. I first thought of the 12 lemon cakes from The Great Gatsby that Nick buys and Gatsby labels just “fine.” I also researched a few Jane Austen inspired recipes because what’s more romantic than Pride and Prejudice? But I finally decided on an Alice in Wonderland, Queen of Hearts-inspired tea cookie recipe. I remember watching the movie as a child and always thinking the “EAT ME” cakes looked so delicious. But to celebrate this Valentine’s Day I wanted to make something more refined and romantic, but still inspired by Lewis Caroll’s book and its screen adaptation.

“Your heart and my heart are very old friends.” – Hafiz

I decided on these beautiful heart-shaped raspberry sandwich cookies. They pair perfectly with a cup of English tea and feel so very elegant. They are the perfect treat to make for a loved one this Valentine’s day, or to enjoy all on your own with a great book.

For these cookies, I mostly followed this recipe and doubled all of the ingredients for a larger batch. I used a heart-shaped cookie cutter and cut small round pieces on the top cookie so the raspberry jam would show through. The end result is a beautiful, crisp buttery cookie that isn’t overly sweet. The raspberry jam adds a light, tart sweetness and I heavily dusted them with powdered sugar for added sweetness and elegance.

While going out may be limited this Valentine’s Day, you can still celebrate from the comfort of home through baking and enjoying desserts or reading with a loved one. Read on for more romantic book ideas or literary recipes.

literarytravelr
Julie Dalrymple takes us on a journey across multiple decades, countries and rain jackets to share her very unique connection to Steinbeck. Click the link in our bio to read the full article. #steinbeck #discovecottage #literarytravel #bettyguy #rainyengland #rainjackets
Valentines Day is a little over a week away. There's still time to squeeze in a romantic read before Cupid comes to visit.
We're hiring. Click the link in our bio for details. #literarytravel #editorialintern #editorialinternship #writingintern #writinginternship #werehiring #remotewritingjobs
Travel journals can be a great way to keepsake our journeys around the globe and they can also teach us about the past. Join Suzanne Adam on her Patagonian adventures in the shadows of travelers come before her, including Magellan and Darwin. Click the link in our profile to read the full article.
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day 2021.
If you are looking for a place to escape to then we are revisiting a great getaway today on Literary Traveler. Leave the city and go to a place that feels set off from the world. Close but far enough that you can respect social distance and stay safe while exploring at Snowvillage Inn. I had the chance to visit earlier in the year to celebrate leap year and take part in a Gatsby Party and tour some of the fun things to do in White Mountains like the Tamworth Distillery and the scenic railway in North Conway. Meet wonderful hosts Jen Kovach and Kevin Flynn. They are offering a bogo special if you book January 15, 2021 - February 23, 2021. 
Thank you to our Literary Traveler family for sharing your inspiring stories and adventures with us this year. We can't wait to create more stories together in 2021. Wishing you and yours a Happy and Healthy New Year. #newyear #happynewyear #tennyson #alfredlloydtennyson #cheers #goodbye2020 #healthandhappiness
There are a lot of great books coming out next year. Click the link in our bio to read Hannah White's top 5 choices for 2021. What is on your 2021 reading list? #2021readinglist #readinghabit #2021books #joandidion #vendelavida #gabrielagarcia #stephenking #georgesaunders
There's a lot to look forward to in 2021, including some highly anticipated Hollywood productions. Click the link in our bio to see Hannah White's top 5 literary screen adaptations for next year. #nellalarsen #nellalarsenpassing #2021movies #literarymovies #margaretatwood #frankherbertsdune #shakespeare #macbeth #hemingway
Join Stephanie N. Ambarsumyan as she travels to Oheka Castle in the shadow of "The Great Gatsby" and the end of her own roaring 20s. Click the link in our profile to read the full New Years article. #newyearseve #newyear #2020isalmostover #gatsby #roaring20s
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Topics

Hannah White is an editorial intern at Literary Traveler. She graduated with a degree in English and psychology from Bridgewater State University, and is currently pursuing her Masters of Arts degree in English with a concentration in literature and film. Hannah has experience writing for a nonprofit organization and is interested in working in the book publishing industry. She loves dystopian literature that feels eerily real; one of her favorite novels is The Handmaid’s Tale. She loves traveling; one of her favorite places she’s ever visited is Florence, Italy because of its rich art history and beautiful architecture.

You May Also Like