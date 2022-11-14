Katahdin: “The Great Mountain” and Six Witty Wanderers

Despite the difficulties of this great mountain, everyone we passed had a smile on their face. Many were curious about our shirts and we would stop to share our story of how “a group of teachers from Poland, Maine go hiking,” which also gave us some much needed rest for the relentless amount of “up” we were encountering. Switchback after switchback, moss-covered boulder after moss-covered boulder, and forgiving tree branches lended a hand to my 5’2” frame. Ell, who towers over me at 5’9”, traversed the trail at a much quicker pace; it was only natural that she led the way. The rain-soaked earth clung to our boots and challenged us with every step. Alas, we arrived at one section of Saddle that brought solace to our ever-weary minds, I called it the “Christmas Tree Forest.”

The Christmas Tree Forest was just that, a part of the forest filled with fragrant balsam and douglas firs, sparkling with rain-soaked dew in every shade of green you can imagine. It smelled of freshly-cut Christmas trees, though all were still firmly planted in the earth. Ell and I rejoiced in this smell and the pleasant memories of family and celebrations that were invading our minds. Thinking back, it’s almost as if the mountain and the forest knew that hikers would need something to take their minds off the grueling struggles they had experienced and were yet to experience. Ascending to the tree-line, or above tree-line is a huge accomplishment. The Christmas Tree Forest was the end of the tree-line for Ell and me on the Saddle trail. Next, we would ascend the open and loose rock face of the Saddle trail, also known as the Saddle Slide.

I dare say, this part of the Saddle trail, the Saddle Slide, was hell. If the devil were an object it would be epitomized as Saddle Slide. It was on this portion of the trail that the overcast skies would periodically clear and reveal to us the immense incline that we had left to traverse and the unforgiving decline should we fall or lose our footing. I recalled a friend’s account of feeling dizzy when looking down from a steep climb earlier in the summer. At one point I slipped and looked back and down, dizziness came over me instantly, and gravity pulled my body backward away from the trail. I quickly recovered and let out a sigh of relief before continuing on. Loose rock, dry gravel and a lack of surface area to grip onto surely must be the work of the devil. While some turned back at Saddle Slide, Ell and I ventured on. Legend states that and “evil spirit, name Pamola” resided during the summer season at the top of Mt. Katahdin. The Penobscot Indians would offer sacrifices to him so that he would not injure them. Saddle slide must have been Pamola’s way of preventing anyone from reaching the summit. Artwork reveals Pamola as a Raven; and, there is no doubt, in my mind, that the lone raven we saw at the summit while eating our lunch, was Pamola.