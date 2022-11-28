Literary Traveler’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

By Jaclyn Tilks

If you’re just beginning your holiday shopping or simply need a few extra items to finish off the list, check out this year’s gift ideas for the Literary Traveler in your life.

Support your local bookstores while buying audiobooks with Libro.FM

If you know someone who loves audio books, consider a subscription to Libro.FM. With an enormous library of books to choose from, your loved one will have their pick of their favorite titles. They can purchase books on the website or right inside the App. Plus, unlike some larger audiobook companies, Libro.FM allows you to assign your favorite local bookshop to profit from your purchases so your dollars will help keep independent bookstores alive. Libro.FM is offering many titles at a discounted price for Cyber Monday.

Stay connected with a great power adapter

Make sure the traveler in your life never has to worry about power again. Whether they travel domestically or internationally, enjoy camping or staying in fancy hotels, a power adapter is an essential item for your travel bag because you never know when you might need it. This Travel and Leisure article lists some of the best adapters and convertors out there. Keep in mind that cheaper models don’t tend to stand the test of time so you might want to consider quality and cost when choosing your device. Take advantage of Cyber Monday deals on these products available everywhere from Amazon to REI.

Give the gift of learning with Masterclass

If you have a writer in your life, Masterclass can be the gift that keeps on giving. In addition to a wide array of classes on everything from cooking and gardening to science and philosophy, the writing classes are top notch. The writer in your life can choose from classes being taught by esteemed authors such as Roxanne Gay, Judy Blume, Billy Collins, and Joyce Carol Oates, just to name a few! For Cyber Monday, they are offering two memberships for the price of one! Photo credit: Masterclass website



Slow down with a Magazine subscription

People are so used to reading snippets of information on social media, but if you have a bookworm in your life, they are used to reading longer format content. Encourage them to continue slowing down by renewing or starting a subscription to a literary or travel magazine. Digital is great, but we’re constantly inundated with emails and text messages, which makes snail mail even more exciting by comparison. A few of our favorites are National Geographic, Travel and Leisure, Poets and Writers, and of course, The New Yorker. Most print magazines run holiday specials so check out the magazine subscription that is right for you and see what they are offering. Some also have digital access add-ons, that are a nice option for reading while traveling.

While the travel industry has done its best to bounce back after the pandemic, it’s still navigating staff shortages, flight cancellations, and other travel complications. Put your loved one at ease by giving them control over tracking their bag, should it get lost. Airtags can also be used in your new location for things like keys or even your dog’s collar. If they’re an iPhone user, the Apple air tag can’t be beat for the sheer size of its international network. If the adventurer in your life has an android, this model continues to be the highest rated item currently on the market, and recently expanded their network when they were purchased by Life360. Take advantage of Cyber Monday deals on the Tile Mate on Amazon.

Wear Your Favorite Stories with Storiarts

Your special someone can wear their favorite stories with Storiarts. From scarves, t-shirts, and cozy throw blankets to stylish gloves, beanies and hoodies, there’s a large selection of options and authors to choose from. Classic stories like The Raven, Pride and Prejudice, The Chronicles of Narnia, and Alice and Wonderland, are interspersed with classic holiday tales like A Christmas Carol. Plus, there are some more modern day stories to choose from like The Night Circus and poems like And Still I Rise. There are a lot of literary goods on the market nowadays, but Storiarts has a special class to its products and a wide library of authors and products to choose from in one place. Plus, if you don’t see the scarf you are looking for, you can order a custom item directly through their site. Right now they are still running their Black Friday Sales, including 40% off sitewide and free shipping over $70 domestic ($100 international shipping).

Jaclyn Tilks is a contributing editor and writer at Literary Traveler. She studied literature and creative writing in her undergraduate and graduate programs and has spent the last decade writing, travelling, marketing and raising two vibrant and wild little boys. Her poetry has appeared in Wilderness House Literary Review and she was the recipient of a scholarship to attend the Frost Place Conference on Poetry.