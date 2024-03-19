Kyoto: Where the Cuckoo Calls

By Suzanne Kamata

“even in Kyoto

I long for Kyoto—

cuckoo!”

–Matsuo Basho (1644-94)*

My story begins at Kyoto Station, where I alight after a three-hour bus ride. It is evening, and Kyoto Tower is bright orange against the black sky. I dodge between foreign visitors posing against this backdrop, and the photographers aiming phone cameras at them. A trio of young women in hijab stroll by, pulling their wheeled suitcases. A man in a wheelchair takes a selfie. I am briefly annoyed by the throngs, but I know that I don’t have a right to be; I am a tourist, too. Although I was first lured to Japan by Kyoto-related literature, I have lived in Tokushima Prefecture on the island of Shikoku for more than thirty years. Kyoto is not my home, only a place that I visit.

I am on my way to meet my friend Yoko for dinner in the Kitayama area, and a drink at the Kyoto Hotel Roku. She and I once worked together at the same university in Naruto, but now she is an associate professor at a small women’s college in Kyoto. I head underground, through the Porta shopping center, and get on a subway bound for Kokusaikan. In spite of the crowds up above, the train allows for elbow room, and I easily find a seat. Most of the passengers are glued to their phones, some are masked. My eyes flit to an advertisement for a display of kimono.

After several stops, I get off at Kitayama and find Yoko waiting at the wicket. We have a spaghetti dinner at a nearby restaurant, and then hail a taxi via Didi, Japan’s answer to Uber.

The taxi takes us through an upscale residential area featuring traditional homes. Yoko tells me that we are near Bukkyo University, originally an institution of research for monks, but now a university grounded in Pure Land Buddhism offering degrees in a variety of subjects including English, nursing, and social welfare. We are also not too far from my favorite temple, Kinkakuji. One of the first novels that I read upon arriving in Japan was Yukio Mishima’s The Temple of the Golden Pavilion, translated by Ivan Morris, about a deranged monk-in-training who set fire to the gilded temple and burned it down. Not surprisingly, none of the visitors from abroad that I have taken to this temple had ever heard of this 1950 incident or the book.

The driver turns down a long driveway, and drops us off at the hotel entrance. “Nice hotel!” he says.

I resist the urge to defend our extravagance, to say we are just here for a drink, and then the next day for lunch. I can’t afford to spend the night.

The Roku Kyoto, which opened in September of 2021 when Japan was off limits to foreign tourists, is one of eight of LXR luxury properties worldwide, and Hilton’s first in Kyoto. Others include The Biltmore, Mayfair in the United Kingdom, and the Mango House in the Seychelles. Along with a tranquil, storied setting (in the 16th century, it was a community for artists and artisans), the hotel offers bespoke experiences. A few examples include a session of kintsugi with a local master of the craft, using cracked hotel pottery, and traditional papermaking using water from the Tenjin River, which runs through the hotel grounds. Guests can also opt for a New Year’s Eve package including a two-night stay, and a viewing of the sunrise over Mt. Fuji via private plane at a cost of ¥4,800,000. Nevertheless, the hotel strives to be a place where both local residents and high-flying tourists can come for escape and enjoyment.

We are greeted warmly at the entrance, and shown to the dimly lit bar. Walking along the basin at the center of the hotel complex, I take in the reflection of the full moon on the water. I feel like we should be writing haiku. The veranda would be the perfect setting for filming a period drama.

The day before, I had tried and failed to make a reservation, and assumed that the restaurant was fully booked. However, after verifying that we could drop in for a drink or a cup of coffee without notice, we decided to go ahead with our plans. When we arrive, we are the only ones in the bar at a little after 8PM.

A small lamp is placed on our table, and the bartender brings us a menu bound in leather. I had been planning on having the Hana-monogatari (flower story) cocktail made from seasonal herbs and flowers from the hotel garden, but the Pear Moscow Mule sounds irresistible. Yoko selects the Frozen Rum Chai, made with amazake (sweet sake). We also order a plate of chocolates.

Ambient music plays softly in the background as we catch up on gossip about former colleagues and update each other on current research projects. We speak softly in the hushed atmosphere which is broken only by the sound of a cocktail shaker behind the bar.

Our drinks arrive with paper straws. Mine has a slice of Asian pear hooked over the edge. The fruit changes by the season, I am told. I take a sip, taste a hint of lime with the kick of ginger: delicious.

“Mmmmm. This is so good,” Yoko says of her drink. We negotiate over the assorted chocolates, which are filled with raspberry and orange peels, among other things. Yoko lets me have the piece topped with gold.

Later, a couple more small groups enter the bar, but the area is spacious. Our privacy remains intact. We talk a bit more, finish our drinks, and agree about where to meet for lunch the next day.

Late the following morning, I take the same route from a bargain hotel near Kyoto Station, weaving between young women in yukata and a foreigner with brightly dyed, intricately braided hair, and get off at Kitayama. This time, as I emerge from underground, I take note of the electronic cuckoo sound chirping from a speaker, and I recall Basho’s famous poem about longing for Kyoto. Nearly 400 years after it was written, I imagine that the poem evokes the same emotion – a longing for the city in days of yore.

I have visited Kyoto many times since I first arrived in Japan. At first, when I was just beginning to learn Japanese and still didn’t quite know what was going on, I spent the night at the residence where the previous Empress was trained in housekeeping, a rite of passage even for aristocratic girls. As I mentioned, I was partially motivated to come to Japan because of literature, namely the Heian court poetry that I learned about from a class in Asian history. I was enthralled with the idea of courtiers communicating via verse, and as a newly heartbroken nineteen-year-old, I identified with the intense longing in poems by Murasaki Shikibu and Ono no Komachi. Later, I read a novel set in Kyoto –Ransom, by Jay McInerney. What I remembered most about it was the funny Japanese-English phrases and scenes of karaoke, still a novelty in America in 1985. Flipping through it more recently, I came across this description of the Kamogawa (Duck River):

From its source the river drained fields and paddies heavily fertilized

with petrochemicals and manure. Closer in, the Kyoto silk dyers

dumped their rinse tanks. The white herons that fished the shallows

had purple plumage one day, green the next—weeks in advance

of the women who brought the kimono silk in the shops downtown.

Can this book really be what made me want to come to Japan? And yet, I also recall being attracted by the cuteness and kitsch, the Disney meets sci-fi vibe prevalent in Bubble Era Japan implied in, for example, Ridley Scott’s film Bladerunner. In any case, nostalgia sometimes leaves out the worst, and things seem to have changed for the better. As we cross the Kamogawa in another taxi, this time by daylight, I see no evidence of pollution.

“There are tons of ducks on the river,” Yoko says. “And ibises.”

“It’s famous.” I have come across many references to it in literature.

We arrive at the hotel a bit early for our noon lunch reservation, so we are shown to a large room with sofas and chairs, where we can drink tea or coffee while we wait. We choose to sit next to a window which looks out onto the basins. The blue sky, the changing leaves, and the still water create a calming tableau.

“I feel like my mind and brain are being purified,” Yoko says.

No other guests are around, and I wonder how many of the hotel’s 114 rooms are currently occupied. Perhaps everyone has already left the hotel for sightseeing.

A strip of moss runs parallel to the basin.

“It’s of better quality than the moss at Kokedera,” Yoko says, referring to another famous nearby temple renowned for its moss garden. “And you have to make a reservation a month in advance and pay ¥3,000 to visit!”

I write down her words, never having reflected upon the quality of moss before.

“You’d better write ‘as good as,’” she amends, suddenly aware of her sacrilege.

Finally, a gray-haired Japanese woman in a kimono emerges from the hotel and traverses the walkway between the two basins. A few minutes later, I see a Western woman with long brown hair pushing a baby in a stroller. And then a little later, a child wearing a fox mask, saunters across the walkway, slashing the air with a toy sword.

“He must have gone to Fushimi Inari Shrine,” Yoko says, referring to the popular tourist attraction known for its Instagram-worthy red torii gates.

Just before twelve, we make our way to the restaurant, where we are shown to a table. The Japanese host suggests that we both sit on the same side, facing the window which provides a view of the fall foliage. He brings us the menu, and wine list.

I have already decided that I am having the wagyu burger. A glass of robust red wine would probably suit it best, but I am intrigued by the locally produced orange wine, which I’m told is comparable to a rose. Yoko asks the sommelier a lot of questions. Her partner works in wine in California, so she has visited many vineyards.

“It’s nice to talk to someone who knows so much about wine,” he says.

One of our servers pours a swallow of the orange wine into a glass for Yoko. She tastes it, but decides upon the sparkling plum wine, and the lunch course.

My image of plum wine comes from the syrupy homemade stuff we’d once received from my husband’s relative. “For when you have a cold,” she’d said. But this wine is something else – fruity, but light, and effervescent. Yoko asks where she can buy a bottle of it.

The sommelier explains that the hotel’s wines come from the nearby Tamba Winery, which is open to the public for tastings in the fall. It’s a short drive from where we are now. Their wines sell out quickly just in Kyoto, and are mainly used by restaurants.

Yoko’s first course is pesto-dipped scallops submerged in vichyssoise made with white beans. She invites me to taste it. I dip my spoon into the shallow bowl. The bright green of the basil is a surprising delight. There is a bit of a crunch.

“What is that crunchy thing?” I ask our server. “And what kind of flower is that?”

“Just a moment,” he says, and ducks away to find out.

The answer: croutons, and rinparia.

I am almost regretting that I didn’t choose the lunch course as well, but then my burger arrives, along with a generous serving of fries, and I am glad that I skipped breakfast. I probably won’t need dinner, either.

I’d imagined that all wagyu was from Kobe, but the host tells us that it’s Kyoto beef.

Yoko’s second course is marinated salmon with spinach, potatoes, onion, and amaranth flowers. The server spoons duck sauce around it.

“Is there a lot of duck cuisine in Kyoto?” I ask Yoko, my mind going to the Kamogawa.

“Yes,” she says, “But I don’t think the ducks are from the river.”

Lastly, we have dessert—a fig cradled in a chocolate shell, topped with a dollop of cassis ice cream. The plate is painted with sauces. It is exquisite to both eyes and tongue.

Before leaving the property, we stroll around the grounds taking in the lawn where morning yoga and meditation are held, the orange tree and lavender beside the thermal pool (the peels of the former are used in footbaths at the spa), the exercise room redolent with cedar and cypress with a vista of Takagamine Mountain.

I have visited Kyoto many times, but I have never written about it until now. So many other writers have already done so, over centuries. What else could I possibly have said? But here, at this hotel recently opened to foreign visitors, with its links to history, perhaps I have come across a new story in this quiet corner, a palimpsest of sorts.

As we prepare to leave, Yoko suggests that next time, we treat ourselves to a hot stone massage in the spa, followed by afternoon tea on the veranda overlooking the stream. We can come in the winter, when there is snow frosting the mountain, for a different view. Yoko says that she might come by bicycle, and I vow to wear sneakers, so that I can walk from the station.

Instead of longing for the past, we look to the future.

*This translation is from Kyoto: A Literary Guide (Camphor Press, 2020), translated, collated, and edited by John Dougill, Paul Carty, Joe Cronin, Itsuyo Higashinaka, Michael Lambe, and David McCullough.

Suzanne Kamata is an American living in Japan. Among her most recent books are the novel The Baseball Widow (Wyatt-Mackenzie, 2022) and the travel memoir Squeaky Wheels: Travels with My Daughter by Train, Plane, Metro, Tuk-Tuk and Wheelchair (Wyatt-Mackenzie, 2019). Her essays have appeared in Real Simple, The Japan Times, and many other journals and anthologies. Her novel Cinnamon Beach (Wyatt-Mackenzie, 2024) will be published this summer.