Prešeren’s Path: Lost Journal, Found Journey

Lang Syne, it evokes a feeling of brotherhood, optimism, and losing oneself in the Nirvana that is the present moment.

It’s a poem that became not just the anthem of a nation but the anthem of my time spent journeying across the European continent.

Throughout the days spent writing and nights spent sharing a toast with travelers, Prešeren’s work gripped me. Wherever I looked, his poetry was stamped on the consciousness of this country.

The peaks and valleys of Ljubljana’s fairy-tale green surroundings matched the ebb and flow of his prose; the grandiosity of the city’s architecture stood as proudly as his words; his name arose repeatedly in conversations with the locals who found solace in the noise of a darkened and crowded tavern.

Prešeren was inspired first, by his unrequited love – also called Julija – and second, by his land, most notably, the serenity of Lake Bled. So that’s where I went, searching for even an ounce of that magic that fuels the creative genius psyche.

With no time to walk, I took the bus to Bled from the capital. I alighted and found myself wandering downward to the lakeside.

With stillness it shone, like a spotless mirror, reflecting the soft blue abyss of the sky above. I was alone, liberated.

Following the trail toward my lakeside lodge, I traced the monotonous mountainous terrain that lined the water’s edge with an enchanted, protective forcefield.

Between two fertile trees appeared an opening into the lake so tantalizing as to be impossible to refuse. I released my shoulders from the burden of my backpack, unclothed, and felt a tingle as my body slid into the cooling blue water; the same holy water that cleansed the mind and soul of Prešeren.

Floating on my back, admiring the perfect blue sheet above, my muscles loosened, and all sensations slipped away. I was leaving the physical world, now, and entering the world of imagination, inspiration, and poetry. This. This is the Nirvana of the present moment.

Save for a few bird songs and the gentle trickling of water, all other sounds faded into insignificance. My mind and body floated freely in the landscape that inspired a nation.