Newsletter Signup

Sign up to receive emails about upcoming events, site updates, and other news!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Literary Traveler, PO Box 1254, West Concord, MA, 01742-2968, http://www.literarytraveler.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Cantarranas, Honduras, City of Murals

On a drive from Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, through the damp, misty rainforest of La Tigra, I found my way to the outskirts of the small colonial city of Cantarranas. Driving up and down steep, irregular hills, swerving around sharp turns and tricky curves, I sped past the small towns of Santa Lucia, San Juancito and Valle de Angeles. Each mountainous city in rural Honduras is unique in its own right, but none of them compare with the unexpected and magical charm of the city of Cantarranas.

Despite having a reputation as one of the most dangerous countries in the world, Honduras has come to mean so much more to me. While living and working in Tegucigalpa, I have witnessed the sounds of distant gunshots and heard about kidnappings that occurred in my own neighborhood. However, the Honduras I know is made up of hardworking men and women who love their families and believe in their close-knit communities.

The small city of Cantarranas is a vivid representation of Hondurans’ strong belief in their community. In 2011, through a proposal by artist, Javier Espinal, the city’s municipality agreed to invest a large amount of money into adorning and enhancing the city’s buildings. The facades of the restaurants, cafes, and markets were turned into massive canvases for paintings that depicted the history, culture and natural resources of Cantarranas, turning the city into a virtual outdoor art gallery. Every cobbled street I encountered, and every corner I turned, brought me face-to-face with another chipped and rundown cement wall veiled in impressive murals and graffiti. Presently, 54 murals decorate and adorn Cantarranas, having been painted by artists from Honduras, Argentina, Columbia, and Mexico. The artists’ signatures and date were also scrawled in a haphazard manner, topping off the colorful masterpieces.

The enchanting city is also known for its sugar factory, cultural fairs, a 200-year-old home that belonged to a former Honduran president, and the ever-present church, often the central focus of even the smallest towns of Latin America. The artistic city is also known for its traditional foods and sweets, particularly homemade donuts which are dipped in natural honey extricated from local beehives.

A cultural mecca in the mountains of Honduras, the city of Cantarranas is a spectacular representation of street art, comparable to Peru’s Barranco District. The murals of Cantarranas creatively depict the warmth and humbleness of a people who cherish their traditional culture and display it through captivating artwork that captures the hearts and minds of all who venture there to view it.

 

Jill is an overseas educator and author who bops around from country to country and school to school. The interesting places Jill has seen and the unique people she has met finally prompted her to write it all down in her three travel memoirs. Since writing her first memoir about her travels, Jill has lived in Cairo, Egypt, Gurgaon, India, and Tegucigalpa, Honduras, where she presently resides with her husband, Dan, and their Yorkie-Poo, Mickey. When Jill is not shopping in the markets for cultural artifacts or trying to improve her Spanish, she is reading, writing and taking photos.

avatar
literarytravelr
Literary Traveler
2K Following
417 Followers
A great article from Sherri Harvey about .... The man on Huntington Dog Beach throwing the ball for his yellow labs only has one useable arm. I watch him out of the corner of my eye because I’m morbidly curious but I don’t want to stare. He somehow still manages to pick up a retriever toy on a string and throw it with an underarm twist. As he throws with his good arm, the other arm hangs off his shoulder like a dead weight, swinging around on its own accord from the gravity of his movement alone. I notice as well that his leg on that left side also swings out of sync with the other leg. Still, his shirtless body reveals lean, taut muscles, despite being mid-fifties, a few years older than me. He’s runner-thin and his arm muscles gleam and his abs ripple. His attentive labs dote on his every move. One lab dives into the water, grabs to toy and drops it in front of him. It’s fascinating watching him but I don’t want to appear rude.....read more https://www.literarytraveler.com/articles/one-small-crack-by-sherri-harvey/ 16 0
#Waldenpond 21 3
15 3
I just finished reading and listening to the graveyard book by Neil Gaiman and I am hooked. I listen to the book with my 10 year old son and we really enjoyed it. He likes when there's a full cast reading and he seems to get into the books a lot that way. Unless the reader is amazing of course. It was my first Gaiman book  although I've seen him on TV and in advertisements for the master class. I thought it was a great story and the idea that the half living and dead could raise a boy up from infancy was novel. One thing that stayed with me, well two things really was that both the living and the dead had good and bad but the good outweigh the bad overwhelmingly and Bod was able to rely and trust and love the members of the graveyard, and they loved him back. The book starts off and then slowly builds up and it took a while for my son to get into it but once he did he was totally hooked. Gaiman creates a world that pulls you in. One of the favorite parts for me was watching Bod grow up and become a clever and brave young man. Gaiman describes in the afterward about how he got the idea for the story while he was taking his child to ride their triycle in a graveyard near their small apartment and how he stared at the gravestones and tried to read the names and then he came home and wrote a little about that experience. But he didn't think he was a good enough writer to write the whole story. So he put it away for a few years and then I took it out again but still he wasn't good enough in his mind. But then after 10 years he actually said to himself I'm not going to get any better as a writer or I'm as good as I'm going to get. And then he wrote the book. So I think the lesson for me in the book is that goodness exists in any form of darkness. And that we're all probably as good as we're going to get so don't put off the thing you want to do. #thegraveyardbook #neilgaiman #whatiamreading #bookreview #bookrecommendations #bookideas #authorsiwanttomeet #authorsiwanttointerview 17 3
Working on some ideas and waiting for inspiration to strike, and listening to other writer's and student's conversations. Two women talking fan fiction and work outs, next to a lady with green and gold shoes. The cafe gets noisy and then quiet, another couple talking phones, one had a droid and the other an iPhone but they couldn't text for some reason, only message eachother but they didn't use the same apps, so they might not become a thing, listening and thinking about things and the things I hear. #thinkingcupboston 21 1
#applepie 41 7
more snow 34 0
snow 28 0
#happynewyear #firstnight #boston 23 0
#happynewyear 19 0
Total
9
Shares
Like 9
Tweet 0
Pin it 0

You May Also Like