Reimagining Cities – A free webinar featuring Ken Greenberg – Thursday, June 25, 2pm Eastern

Do you want to learn more about how urban planning strategies can address the novel challenges posed by COVID-19? Or how some of the world’s most liveable cities exist thanks to successful urban planning? Classical Pursuits and Worldwide Quest are co-hosting a webinar titled Reimagining Cities & Community this Thursday, June 25th from 2:00-3:00pm EDT.

Urban designer, author, and city building advocate Ken Greenberg argues that while benefits and advantages of living in cities are being challenged by inequality, gentrification, exclusion, and now, the coronavirus pandemic, we have the tools to make our cities inclusive, resilient, robust, liveable, and most of all, places that people love to call home.