Steve Jermanok Video Interview New England in a Nutshell

We sat down for an interview with Steve Jermanok about his new guide book New England in a Nutshell. With the forced downturn in travel and a public yearning for more regional exploration, Steve took advantage of this unintended sabbatical to author a new book, New England in a Nutshell. In it he distills the 700 or so stories he’s written on the region this past quarter-century for The Boston Globe, Yankee Magazine, Men’s Journal, and many other publications down to a readable round-up format. The more than 50 categories and 300 entries includes 10 Classic New England Hikes, 8 Summer Drives That Will Keep You Smiling, 6 Hidden Art Historical Gems, Top 12 Country Inns to Get Pampered, 6 Favorite Lobster/Clam Shacks, and a whole lot more. It’s ideally suited for exploring the region this summer. The book/ebook is slated to published on July 2nd and you can now pre-order at https://www.amazon.com/-/e/B089VTTJBX