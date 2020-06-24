Newsletter Signup

Sign up to receive emails about upcoming events, site updates, and other news!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Literary Traveler, PO Box 1254, West Concord, MA, 01742-2968, http://www.literarytraveler.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Steve Jermanok Video Interview New England in a Nutshell

We sat down for an interview with Steve Jermanok about his new guide book New England in a Nutshell. With the forced downturn in travel and a public yearning for more regional exploration, Steve took advantage of this unintended sabbatical to author a new book, New England in a Nutshell. In it he distills the 700 or so stories he’s written on the region this past quarter-century for The Boston Globe, Yankee Magazine, Men’s Journal, and many other publications down to a readable round-up format. The more than 50 categories and 300 entries includes 10 Classic New England Hikes, 8 Summer Drives That Will Keep You Smiling, 6 Hidden Art Historical Gems, Top 12 Country Inns to Get Pampered, 6 Favorite Lobster/Clam Shacks, and a whole lot more. It’s ideally suited for exploring the region this summer. The book/ebook is slated to published on July 2nd and you can now pre-order at https://www.amazon.com/-/e/B089VTTJBX

 

literarytravelr
Crime Writers Tour:
Follow Suzanne Adam as she rereads Gabriel Garcia Marquez and travels back to her home while in the Peace Corps in Colombia fifty years ago in her article "Macondo Magic and Other Blessings".... The death of Gabriel García Márquez prompted me to reread his Nobel-winning One Hundred Years of Solitude,“Cien Años de Soledad” in Spanish—the epic novel, which traces the Buendía family over one hundred years. I’d read it in English long ago while a student in Berkeley, not knowing then that soon I’d be living as a Peace Corps volunteer not far from Márquez’s childhood town of Aracataca , which in his imagination became the mythical town of Macondo. Rereading the novel now fifty years after my Peace Corps posting in Barranquilla, Colombia, García Márquez’s wild, extravagant tale stirred up old memories entangled in cobwebs. Half-forgotten smells, flavors, and feelings came alive.
#roaringtwenties #eatonnh #snowvillageinn #travelwriting #romanticmountaingetaway
Drinking a Mary Pickford #roaringtwenties #eatonnh #snowvillageinn #travelwriting #romanticmountaingetaway
At The Snowvillage Inn getting ready for the roaring 20’s party tonight. Looking for Daisy, Mable or Jordan Baker! #snowvillageinn #travelwriting #romanticmountaingetaway
We are spending the weekend at @snowvillageinnandmaxspub We are taking some time to relax and enjoy dinners and breakfast as we prepare for the roaring 20’s party tonight. #gatsbyparty #roaringtwenties #eatonnh #snowvillageinn #travelwriting #romanticmountaingetaway
Great new article on Literary Traveler, Child of Indianapolis: Rediscovering my hometown through Kurt Vonnegut and Cat’s Cradle by Katherine Mclaughlin
Well we did make it through the night. Read our article on Literary Traveler about making your own Fantasy Island at Adventure Suites in North Conway, NH. Link in bio.  #hauntedhotels #hauntedcastle #adventuresuites #whitemountains #livefreeordie #lastthenight #scary #scaredbutfun #fantasyislandmovie #fantasyisland
Another amazing bathroom in the Haunted Castle at Adventure Suites in North Conway NH #hauntedhotels #hauntedcastle #adventuresuites #whitemountains #livefreeordie #lastthenight #hauntedbathroom
A view from the balcony in the Haunted Castle at Adventure Suites in North Conway NH #hauntedhotels #hauntedcastle #adventuresuites #whitemountains #livefreeordie #lastthenight #scary
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Topics

You May Also Like