Literary Traveler is Celebrating 25 Years

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2023 marks the start of the 25th anniversary year of celebration for Literary Traveler!

To celebrate, we are holding a writing competition for the best Literary Travel writing with a $2500 award to be given out later this year.

In 1998 we launched Literary Traveler with the idea of helping readers become better writers and travelers, but most of all to encourage travelers to explore their literary imagination, to explore what makes them want to read, travel, write and dream.

2023 will mark 25 years of continuous publication. To celebrate this quarter century milestone, we are offering an inaugural award of $2500. Who will receive the Literary Traveler? Will you? We are looking for the best creative nonfiction travel essay that is inspired, or influenced by, something literary or artistic—- the inspiration could be a poem, a song, a short story, a writer, or an incident that happened in a particular place.

Please read our past articles and contest submission guidelines before submitting. Submit your best work and your entry fee of $25. Submissions run from (March 29th 2023) to September 29th 2023. Winners will be announced on October 20, 2023.

Please submit your work here

About Literary Traveler

Literary Traveler is an established travel website that combines the passions of literature and travel to reveal the stories of great writers. Literary Traveler has been recognized in Newsweek, Forbes, the New York Times and USA Today. The Wall Street Journal called the website a “bookworm’s delight,” and the site has also been featured on National Public Radio, and has been included as a Forbes’ Best of the Web. Literary Traveler is a registered trademark.