Why Wouldn’t We Change the Idiom “In Your Dreams!” to “In Nicholas Sparks’ Books!”?

“In your dreams!” is a phrase which indicates that something someone wants is unlikely to happen, moreover, is never going to happen. The Nicholas Sparks’ books are so romantic and his characters are so perfect that cause disbelief.

While reading books we put our brains to work. Reading is not only our brain’s exercise, by reading books we are growing, changing and we boost our creativity depending on the type of books we are reading. Books are miracles. The sheets of papers unfold worlds after worlds for us and they let us live in some other places, on some other planets, some other lives. It literally opens our minds to new possibilities and new ideas helping us experience and analyze the world through other’s lives. However, we often relate and compare those lives to our own or people we know.

Unfortunately, Nicholas Sparks’ characters are so idealistic and actions and plots so unbelievable that we can’t relate them to reality. In Nicholas Sparks’ novels, women are gorgeous, men handsome and they are “fated” to be together. Cruel and difficult circumstances might drive them apart for a certain period of time but fate will bring them back together because they were meant to be together. His dramatic romance novels (even though he prefers calling them “love stories”) however are very popular. Someone once said that Nicholas Sparks is Disney for grown-ups. Well, I am not sure if I agree with this.

The excess of emotion in his books is something that his books are famous for. They often bring tears to our eyes. Through all deaths, breakups, illnesses, crazy stalkers, a feeling of true love is always in the background. And we know, sometimes from the very start of the book, that the main characters will end up being together and loving each other crazily, no matter if one of them is doomed to die until the end of the book. Love is forever. And everything seems so beautiful. Real passion, true love, perfect good-looking characters who don’t give up no matter what, and who fight steadfastly and refuse to quit even if the circumstances are hard and against them. They seem to have a superpower.

Their perfect love, marriages, passion let us all think, why can’t this be a reality? Well, the reality is a bit crueler. No love story and no marriage is perfect. There are ups and downs, and if we don’t put efforts to make them work, they would easily fail. Often, in reality, it is not always love and passion that matters. There is a financial side, family problems, health issues, boredom after some time, routine.