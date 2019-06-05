Why Wouldn’t We Change the Idiom “In Your Dreams!” to “In Nicholas Sparks’ Books!”?
The couple has to go the extra mile and put efforts to make their relationship work. They will go through hardships and if they decide not to surrender their marriage or relationship will last long. Communication, respect and mutual understanding are what matters. And even though the idea of romantic love which concurs everything lingers in every girl’s head before she gets married or enters a relationship, reality shows that there is much more we need to know.
Marriages and relationships are not fairy tales. They request a lot of work and compromises, but if partners love each other and are ready to venture onto this journey called “marriage”, “relationship” or “partnership”, they will put efforts to maintain it and share all those happy moments they create and are responsible for. Like all things in life, you will learn that you get what you put in. And there will be always a lot more to learn.