By Hannah White

Winter is coming and the days are growing colder and shorter. Leaves are falling; trees are left barren and braced for the snow. The warmth of fall is fading to the frosty cold of the new season. As we begin spending more time in the retreat of home, the allure of a good book seems more enticing than ever. The holidays are the perfect time to retreat to a cozy corner in solitude with a great book. From classics, to destination books, and even one thrilling read, here is a list of 5 holiday books to enjoy this season:

Comfort and Joy by Kristen Hannah

In this modern day fairytale, Kristen Hannah brings readers on an impromptu trip to the beautiful Pacific Northwest with Joy Candellero . Divorced and at a crossroads in her life, Joy takes this trip that becomes the adventure of a lifetime when she decides to leave her ordinary life behind. Joy becomes intertwined with a struggling family and finds herself as she helps them heal. But just when everything seems to be going right, Joy’s world is torn apart and on the night of Christmas Eve, Joy must make the decision to believe in a seemingly impossible love and have the courage to go out and find it herself. This New York Times Bestseller is sure to warm your heart and remind you of the importance of family and love this holiday season.

2. A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

For those who are more interested in the classics, A Christmas Carol is perhaps the most classic work of Christmas fiction of all time. TWhether they’ve read it or not, this deluxe new illustrated edition is the perfect gift or keepsake for any book lover. The new edition features “gorgeous watercolors [that] evoke the magic of a Victorian Christmas while simultaneously infusing this timeless text with a touch of modern-day whimsy. With gilded page edges and a satin ribbon marker, this lavish keepsake volume is tomorrow’s cherished family heirloom—an essential holiday treasure to read year after year around the fire, under the tree, or with the plum pudding.”

3. Krampus the Yule Lord by Brom

For those who want a more thrilling read this holiday season, do not despair. Krampus the Yule Lord is a unique cross between Christmas fiction and horror that is fun, terrifying, and comedic at the same time. Written by Brom, who has been compared to Stephen King, this book is full of Norse mythology but takes place in a more modern setting. This unique pastiche of genres proves that you can enjoy more than just a joyful, cozy read this holiday season.

4. Pride and Prejudice and Mistletoe by Melissa de la Cruz

For those who love the classic by Jane Austen, this lighthearted gender-swapping, modern retelling of the classic is sure to satisfy. New York Times bestselling author Melissa de la Cruz retells Austen’s story in contemporary America. Pride and Prejudice has been retold many times in some borderline blasphemous ways (think the recent Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), but for those who want a cheerful, easy read to relax with this holiday season, that also has some winks to a classic work of literature, this might be the book for you.

5. A Very Russian Christmas: The Greatest Russian Holiday Stories of All Time by Lev Tolstoy (and others)

This last holiday read is perfect for the literary traveler, especially those who have had to cancel Christmas travel plans this year due to the pandemic. A Very Russian Christmas is just one of many destination–themed books in this four part series (others are French, Italian, and German) and features works from some of the greatest Russian literary voices in history including Dostoyevsky, Chekhov, and Tolstoy. From stories about poverty and tragedy, to fable-like tales, this collection will appeal to a wide audience and, with its beautiful cover, makes for a great holiday gift for any literature- or travel-lover.

While you’re stuck at home for the holidays, you can still be transported to different worlds this winter season with these 5 holiday books.