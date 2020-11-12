Newsletter Signup

Sign up to receive emails about upcoming events, site updates, and other news!

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Literary Traveler, PO Box 1254, West Concord, MA, 01742-2968, http://www.literarytraveler.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Interview with Lewis Waller of Then and Now – Romanticism & The Lake District

literarytravelr
Join us for a fascinating visit to England's Lake District with Lewis Waller to explore Romanticism. Link to article and interview with Lewis below.
Happy Halloween! New article from @jraineypage on a visit to Boston's Omni Parker House. https://www.literarytraveler.com/articles/the-spirit-of-bostons-omni-parker-house/ #boston #travelwriting #hauntedhotels #omniparkerhouse
Halloween is right around the corner! 👻🎃
Murakami Latitude 00º 00’ 00”
Nothing says Halloween like a good Shirley Jackson read. Click the link in our profile to read Hannah White's new piece about the Hulu biopic Shirley. 👻🎃 #literarytraveler #halloweenreads2020 #halloweenreads #shirleyjackson #elisabethmoss
It's definitely sweater (and a good book) weather in New England. #cozyfall #fscottfitzgerald #fscottfitzgeraldquotes #newenglandfall #crispautumnair #newbeginnings #sweaterweather #literarytraveler
Excited to be at @grubwriters' LitUp gala tonight. #virtualgala #writerscommunity #bostonwriters #bostonwritersofcolor #blacklivesmatter
Meet Gracie, Literary Traveler's first official dog! Gracie is a rescue dog from Mississippi and we wanted to name her after the Bob Dylan song of the same name, but Gracie stuck. @lindaemcgovernfitness picked her out. She is fun, friendly and sweet. She is about 15 weeks so we don't know what she likes to read yet, but we think she likes audiobooks. She loves to take walks on trails and roam free. She is a little bit brown, and black and white, the perfect recipe for a great American dog! #dogs #puppies #literarytraveler #travelwebsitedogs #rescuedogsofinstagram
"It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to."
Do you have your own literary travel story to share with us? Click on the link in our profile to submit your own original writing. We can't wait to hear from you. #literarytravel #literarytravel #submissionsopen #submissions #nonfiction
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Topics

You May Also Like