Newsletter Signup

Sign up to receive emails about upcoming events, site updates, and other news!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Literary Traveler, PO Box 1254, West Concord, MA, 01742-2968, http://www.literarytraveler.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Gogol in Ukraine

Taras Shevchenko University, Kyiv
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

By Irene Zabytko

I’ve been to Ukraine many times, mostly to visit family and friends. But like most people in the world these days, it’s been devastating to witness the horrors of the war in Ukraine from a distance while worrying over the very same family and friends who are still there.

The last time I visited Ukraine was in 2016 when I had the privilege of receiving a Fulbright grant to study in Ukraine. My research project focused on visiting the haunts of the 19th century ethnic Ukrainian writer, Nikolai Gogol, for a novel about this elusive, mesmerizing, enigmatic and at times maddening writer.

Those who know Gogol from reading his great works such as Dead Souls, and the play The Inspector General, along with his many famous short stories like “The Nose,” The Overcoat” and “The Diary of a Madman” are often surprised to learn he was a Ukrainian and not a Russian writer. 

Portrait of Nikolai Gogol
Portrait of Nikolai Gogol

He wrote in Russian and was co-opted by the Russian literati of his time and by Russians ever since, but in truth he was an ethnic Ukrainian who was born and grew up in Ukraine, knew the Ukrainian language very well, and exhibited pride in his culture and his own people.

Nikolai Gogolor as the Ukrainians call him, Mykola Hoholwas born in the Ukrainian village of Velyki Sorochyntsi on April 1,1809, then part of the Russian Empire and the main reason for Gogol writing in Russian.

Gogol’s family lineage included Ukrainian Cossack ancestry. His parents were middle-class landed gentry who owned serfs (people who were enslaved) on their property in the Poltava region of Ukraine. Gogol’s father was also a famous playwright who wrote Ukrainian comedies which were a meaningful source of inspiration for Gogol’s own humorous works.

The Gogol family’s ancestral home, Vasylivka, is still standing. It’s a modest onestory building with pillars, a circular brick driveway, and one lingering windmill on the property. 

Vasylivka
Vasylivka

Inside are elegant period piece furniture and family portraits of his parents and sisters, and a few personal effects including a gold watch and chain which Gogol’s friend and literary hero, the Russian poet Aleksander Pushkin gifted him. 

Gogol's personal effects
Gogol’s personal effects

There is also a violin which he played, his eyeglass case, and one item of clothing—a beige linen vest that truly exhibits his small physique. By all accounts he was very short and skinny, so much so that as a child, he was nicknamed, “the mysterious dwarf.” 

Gogol as a student
Gogol as a student
Far more interesting is the little house next door to the main one. This is where his grandmother Tetyana lived and told him stories about Ukrainian legends and unholy beings like the devil and witches; recitations that no doubt found their way into Gogol’s first collection of short stories set in Ukraine, Evenings on a Farm Near Dikanka.

As an adult, Gogol converted the little house into a two room studio where he slept and wrote and hid from drop-in gawkers and even from his own family. The inner room is the bedroom, where his father’s old pear-wood desk is situated. The adjoining room is a sitting room where he drank coffee near a beautiful tiled wood stove. 

Gogol's Studio
Gogol’s Studio

For Gogol, Vasylivka was a haven when he needed to escape Russia, in particular St. Petersburg, which he detested. When at home and not writing, Gogol enjoyed doing domestic things: painting flowers on the house’s exterior, weaving rugs, knitting, and playing his violin.

It was also at Vasylivka where he heard the serfs’ singing and playing banduras (Ukrainian folk instruments), and later wrote down a voluminous number of songs and sent them to a Ukrainian musicologist so they would never be lost or forgotten.

Gogol listening to musicians
Gogol listening to musicians

When Gogol was eleven years old, his parents sent him to a boarding school in the nearby town of Nizhyn called Prince Bezborodko’s School of Higher Studies for Noble Boys. He hated it there and was a medicore student, but it was at Nizhyn where he first began to write poems and stories and acted in plays.

The original building exists and is now a university called Nizhyn Gogol State University. Classes are held there, and on the second floor, the Gogol Museum is filled with original and near-original finds ranging from original schoolbooks, floor plans and even a replica of his death mask. 

Replica of Gogol's death mask at the Nizhyn Museum
Replica of Gogol’s death mask at the Nizhyn Museum

After Nizhyn, Gogol headed for St. Petersburg to forge a writing career. After many failures, he did return to Ukraine triumphantly after the publication of the Dikanka stories followed by more Ukrainian themed collections: Arabesques, TarasBulba, and Mirgorod.

But his great ambition was to land a professorship in Kyiv’s most prestigious university, Prince Volodymyr University, now called Taras Shevchenko University

Nizhyn Gogol State University
Nizhyn Gogol State University

Based on his literary successes and a desire to write the first history of Ukraine, Gogol thought he could become a professor despite his lacking a college degree. He did not want to be in Russia where he was derided for being a “khokhol (derogatory Russian word for Ukrainians).

In a letter written on December 20, 1833, Gogol wrote to a friend: “There, there! To Kyiv! In ancient, in beautiful Kyiv! It is ours, it not theirs, is it not?” In other words: Kyiv was Ukrainian in Gogol’s view. What would he make of the invasion going through his country now?

Unfortunately, he never got the professorship in Kyiv, but was offered one in St. Petersburg which turned out to be a disastrous appointment. One of his young students was the Russian writer, Ivan Turgenev, who recalls in his memoirs how badly Gogol’s teaching was.

Luckily for Gogol and his students, he left teaching to write his brilliantly scathing play highlighting Russian society’s corruption, The Inspector General. Although a rousing success, Gogol was incensed over the criticism he received, and left Russia to live in Rome for many years.

Gogol returned often to Ukraine to visit his family and friends. Whenever the village life at Vasylivka bored him, he would escape to bigger cities like Kyiv and Odesa which he also loved.

Odesa is a writer’s city. There is even a museum dedicated to writers called The Literature Museum—it’s actually a palace and many famous writers from Gogol to Isaac Babel are honored there.

Odesa Literary Museum
Odesa Literary Museum

There is a small exhibit dedicated to Gogol—mostly of first editions of his books, but his legacy is more profound. It was in Odesa where he spent perhaps the happiest times of his life going to plays every night at the Horodskoy Theatre and cavorting with actors at a restaurant near it.

Odesa State Opera Theatre
Odesa State Opera Theatre

There is a story of Gogol taking over the restaurant kitchen and making a macaroni and parmesan cheese dish (infused with rum) that he invented while reciting stories to his adoring, rapt listeners.

Odesa was probably the last place where Gogol probably felt the most appreciated. Soon after, he left Ukraine to live the rest of his life in Moscow. He was supposed to attend his sister’s wedding in 1851, but by then he was delusional, and paranoid. And although expected to arrive at Vasylivka, his sister only received a battered black empty carriage as a present.

On March 4, 1852, Gogol died a torturous death by starvation. He’s buried in Moscow, but his soul is in Ukraine.

Author in Ukraine
Author in Ukraine

Irene Zabytko is a Ukrainian-American writer and the author of THE SKY UNWASHED, a novel about Chornobyl (Ukrainian transliteration) and the evacuees who returned to their irradiated villages. It was a Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers BookA Book Sense ’76 Pick Selection, and a New England Booksellers Association Discovery title. The e-book version was rated Number One on Amazon.com and appeared on “The New York Times Bestseller E-Books List.”  She is also the author of the short story collection WHEN LUBA LEAVES HOME which is based on the Ukrainian community in Chicago. One of the stories, “Obligation,” won the PEN Syndicated Fiction Award, and was read on National Public Radio’s “The Sound of Writing.” It was selected as The New York City Public Library’s Best Books.  She was awarded a Fulbright U.S Scholar Award to Ukraine where she was researching the Ukrainian-based haunts of the Ukrainian 19th century writer Nikolai Gogol for an upcoming novel. Her newest book is another collection of Ukrainian-themed short stories, THE DAYS OF MIRACLE AND WONDER.

literarytravelr
" I had never heard or read anything that explained so flawlessly the power of nature to extract the emotions it does, the freeing experience that occurs when nature and poetry collide. The Cliffs of Moher owned this disembodied power; its sounds, its colors, its varying landscape were at once one form, and through this unified form, evoked within me an unparalleled sense of euphoria and serenity. "
"I think Women’s History Month should give us pause to recognize women everywhere, who are doing the daily work of juggling family and household, pushing for community change that is liberatory and inclusive, battling discrimination, prejudice, finding creative ways to manage their own lives and expressing love and compassion all the while. "
Contributing Writer @hannnahwhite_ shares her book recommendations from some of her favorite female authors from the last year for #womenshistorymonth.
"I didn’t tell Daniel and Albert that I didn’t quite feel like I was traveling alone because I had Martha Gellhorn to keep me company. She was a restless wanderer who lived throughout most of the 20th century, working as a journalist and a war correspondent. I knew that the audio version of her only travel book was going to be the perfect companion for my solitary drives in the Namibian outback."
Join Kevin Brown as he travels around New England, providing tips for how to hit the literary headliners and take a side trip along the way. This comprehensive guide is a great tool if you are planning a road trip this year.
"My audiences listened with an intensity I wasn’t used to, and when I commented to a new German friend that they seemed on the quiet side at first, she said, “That’s out of respect.” It made sense, because in every major train station I passed through, there were enormous ads for current books—and these weren’t just thrillers that might attract an international audience. Literary novels and their authors received star treatment. "
Happy Valentines Day to all of our fellow Literary Travelers!
"Sailing is filled with high highs and low lows just like William Shakespeare’s comedies and tragedies."
"The time is always right to do what is right."--Martin Luther King Jr.
"Dobrogea, the Romanian region placed in the vicinity of the Black Sea, is often overlooked by locals and rarely visited by foreign travelers. The Romanian seashore on its Eastern edge reduces this historical land to a simple summer passage for Romanians interested in the few seaside resorts, famous for their night and beach life. However, those who do have sufficient curiosity to cover it without haste, from behind the wheel, are likely to discover treasures that are neither to be found in the standard tourist guides nor to be shared by locals from outside Dobrogea itself."
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply