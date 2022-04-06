Gogol in Ukraine

By Irene Zabytko

I’ve been to Ukraine many times, mostly to visit family and friends. But like most people in the world these days, it’s been devastating to witness the horrors of the war in Ukraine from a distance while worrying over the very same family and friends who are still there.

The last time I visited Ukraine was in 2016 when I had the privilege of receiving a Fulbright grant to study in Ukraine. My research project focused on visiting the haunts of the 19th century ethnic Ukrainian writer, Nikolai Gogol, for a novel about this elusive, mesmerizing, enigmatic and at times maddening writer.

Those who know Gogol from reading his great works such as Dead Souls, and the play The Inspector General, along with his many famous short stories like “The Nose,” “The Overcoat” and “The Diary of a Madman” are often surprised to learn he was a Ukrainian and not a Russian writer.

He wrote in Russian and was co-opted by the Russian literati of his time and by Russians ever since, but in truth he was an ethnic Ukrainian who was born and grew up in Ukraine, knew the Ukrainian language very well, and exhibited pride in his culture and his own people.

Nikolai Gogol—or as the Ukrainians call him, Mykola Hohol—was born in the Ukrainian village of Velyki Sorochyntsi on April 1,1809, then part of the Russian Empire and the main reason for Gogol writing in Russian.

Gogol’s family lineage included Ukrainian Cossack ancestry. His parents were middle-class landed gentry who owned serfs (people who were enslaved) on their property in the Poltava region of Ukraine. Gogol’s father was also a famous playwright who wrote Ukrainian comedies which were a meaningful source of inspiration for Gogol’s own humorous works.

The Gogol family’s ancestral home, Vasylivka, is still standing. It’s a modest one–story building with pillars, a circular brick driveway, and one lingering windmill on the property.

Inside are elegant period piece furniture and family portraits of his parents and sisters, and a few personal effects including a gold watch and chain which Gogol’s friend and literary hero, the Russian poet Aleksander Pushkin gifted him.

There is also a violin which he played, his eyeglass case, and one item of clothing—a beige linen vest that truly exhibits his small physique. By all accounts he was very short and skinny, so much so that as a child, he was nicknamed, “the mysterious dwarf.”