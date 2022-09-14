Mexico City Muse

My literary idols brought me to Mexico City last month. While D.F. (short for “Distrito Federal”

in Spanish) has always intrigued me, my time here was limited to flight connections to Havana

or Quito. But, the pandemic made me rethink this: if the novels, music, and history of México

are often on my mind, why do I look toward Cuba and Europe for experience? In the stillness

of lockdown days in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, my visions were of sidewalk cafés around

Zócalo, Colonia Roma and La Villa. They were of the stories written here, and of the people

who wrote them. I came in search of three authors in particular — Sandra Cisneros, Roberto

Bolaño and Gabriel García Márquez — foreigners in Mexico, like me, whose experiences there

changed twentieth century writing in explosive ways.



As searing heat and soaring inflation nix many domestic destinations, 2022 is an ideal

moment to head south. At 7500 feet above sea level, Mexico City has a springlike climate,

few tourists, and incredible literary riches. After a one-way flight from JFK for just over $100, I

airbnb’d a three-bedroom apartment for my family on Calle Mesones at only $67 per night. Around the corner, just off Calle Isabela la Católica, a stand sells 6 tacos for 30 pesos, or about

$1.50. The line stretches down the block most afternoons. The wait is worth it. The Mexico

City metro costs 5 pesos (.25 cents) and is a clean, safe and convenient way to get around town

with two young sons who are obsessed with trains.



While literary tourism in cities like Paris and London can be enlightening, many of the rounds

have been done already. But there’s a charm to doing the legwork yourself in Mexico, finding the addresses for cafés, plazas, and flats that inspired authors. Mapping these out and then

experiencing them yourself can be exciting, no matter the current state of the places. But if where we are sets the terms of what we write, I’d like to think an author’s words have some

distant kinship to those locations.



These hidden literary sites in DF are easy to reach on the metro.



Sandra Cisneros: Fortuna 12, Colonia Tepeyac . Metro: La Villa-Basílica

A few years ago, I interviewed novelist Sandra Cisneros for LitHub . I asked her questions

about travel, creativity, the blend of Spanish and English in her writing, and about Mexico / US

border crossings. Our conversation illuminated Mexico City in ways I didn’t expect, and I

hoped the places of her memories would do the same.



Pilgrims nose-down in rosary beads may accompany you on the train. Calle Fortuna is

beside the Shrine of Guadalupe Hidalgo, the most-visited Catholic pilgrimage temple in the

world. This corner of the city is where Cisneros spent childhood summers, in exile from the

heat and humidity of her native Chicago. Cisneros always seemed to have something Puerto

Rican about her, a deep reserve of experiences untold. She recalled, “As a child firsthand I

grew up in my grandmother’s garden and [just beyond her] backyard was the basilica to the

Virgen of Guadalupe, which is the spiritual center of Mexico. I would see the penitents walking

on their knees to church and pilgrims coming from far off…and that was part of my summers

as a child.”