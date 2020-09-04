Newsletter Signup

Interview with Lawrence Wells author of In Faulkner’s Shadow: A Memoir

An interview with Lawrence Wells author of In Faulkner’s Shadow: A Memoir. Lawrence talks about his time in Oxford Mississippi and his new memoir about just what happens when you marry into a family that includes a Nobel Prize winner who is arguably the finest American writer of the twentieth century.
Lawrence Wells, author of In Faulkner’s Shadow: A Memoir, fills this lively tale with stories that answer just that. In 1972, Wells married Dean Faulkner, the only niece of William Faulkner, and slowly found himself lost in the Faulkner mystique. While attempting to rebel against the overwhelming influence of his in-laws, Wells had a front-row seat to the various rivalries that sprouted between his wife and the members of her family, each of whom dealt in different ways with the challenges and expectations of carrying on a literary tradition.
Beyond the family stories, Wells recounts the blossoming of a literary renaissance in Oxford, Mississippi, after William Faulkner’s death. Both the town of Oxford and the larger literary world were at a loss as to who would be Faulkner’s successor. During these uncertain times, Wells and his wife established Yoknapatawpha Press and the quarterly literary journal the Faulkner Newsletter and Yoknapatawpha Review. In his dual role as publisher and author, Wells encountered and befriended Larry Brown, Barry Hannah, Willie Morris, and many other writers.
He became both participant and observer to the deeds and misdeeds of a rowdy collection of talented authors living in Faulkner’s shadow. Full of personal insights, this memoir features unforgettable characters and exciting behind-the-scene moments that reveal much about modern American letters and the southern literary tradition. It is also a love story about a courtship and marriage, and an ode to Dean Faulkner Wells and her family.
His book is available from independent bookstores.
Learn more about Lawrence at Yoknapatawpha Press 

 

If you are home with small children and feeling guilty about extra screen time, check out some of the Facebook Live channels for the world’s best zoos. From live cameras in animal enclosures to special shows for visitors at home, animal lovers young and old can spend time with members of the Animal Kingdom from the comfort of their own home. A few of our favorites so far include the San Diego Zoo, the Cincinnati Zoo, the Australia Zoo and the Toronto Zoo. Simply search for these within the App. If you miss the Facebook Live viewing, you can also watch the recordings on your own schedule.
If you aren't one of the handful of people standing six feet apart in a line at Disney right now, you might consider taking a ride virtually on their YouTube channel. Go to the Virtual Disney Rides Disney Parks YouTube Channel and you can enjoy many virtual thrills from the comfort of your home with the POV riders and other Disney treats like the Magic Happens parade. #disneymagic #disneyathome #travelvirtually #disney #disneyworld #saferathome
Today, we have another way that you can travel virtually from home!
On Google Arts and Culture, you can take a virtual tour with a Park Ranger to eight different National Parks, with varying terrain and adventures open for exploring. Climb down into a crevasse at Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska. Explore a lava tube and volcanic cliffs in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Visit with bats at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico. Explore the clear night sky at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah or swim through a Coral Reef at Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida. Google is always adding to these platforms so keep your eyes open for additions.
Plum Island #seashell
Beach reading
"Not only are books in general great tools for self-reflection and deep thinking, there are also a wide variety of books for young students focused specifically on topics like coping with anxiety or dealing with bullying that are great resources for parents or teachers that want to make mental health a priority for their children."
New Article - Alistair MacLeod’s Cape Breton
Road Scholarship: Literary Travel in the Age of Coronavirus
