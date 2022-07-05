Touring Colombia with the Ghost of Gabo

By Rebecca Grenham

I’d wanted to head to Colombia ever since I finished Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s Love in the Time of Cholera three years, nine months, and twelve days ago (I marked the day in my journal). I remember the DC café I was sitting in when I finished the novel. I put the book down just as a fresh batch of coffee beans began to brew, filling the room with the sharp, bitter smell that awaits most of us in the morning. The room was dim, but I could feel sunlight warm my cheeks through the window. I hadn’t noticed any of these things before reading his novel. To me, that’s Marquez’s gift: he makes you really look at the world around you.

I left the café that day teary, choked up from the beautiful, lengthy love story. I’d been in a difficult spot that year and picked up the book with a heart hardened from dating apps. Somehow, Marquez had melted it. I knew what I needed to do: visit Colombia, his homeland, and see the land that had shaped the author.

A few months ago, I finally got the chance to go. My best friend and I flew down together one cold March morning. She went hoping to have fun, but I had one goal: understand Gabo, as Colombians call him, and see the country through his eyes.

We started in Bogotá. Surrounded by mountains, Bogotá looks as if the buildings grew out of the ground like plants. The mountains are green, a deep, Vermont kind, and the city looks pale in comparison, like the color’s been sucked out of it. People walk with a sense of purpose. This is the type of place you come to get things done.

The city is, however, full of understated surprises. Our first day in Colombia, we went to the Plaza de Bolívar, the city’s main square. While standing on the square, we noticed lights adorning a rooftop. With a shrug, we walked in that direction, then into the unassuming building that sat beneath the lights. As it turned out, the building was a gallery, filled with floors of work from local artists. Climbing the narrow stairs, we finally reached the top, which was a large outdoor bar with an asphalt floor. A tiny, skinny cat ran between tables. We sat in the corner. To one side of us, the sun was shining above the Plaza’s cathedral. Under the sunlight, the Plaza finally had some color to it, and the cathedral stood as if it were glowing in gratitude.