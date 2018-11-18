My Personal Legend – Francis McGovern

Posted on

When I think of My Personal Legend, the idea of what I am supposed to be, I think at some level I have always wanted to inspire people. That was my goal to create that feeling in others, the way writers had within me. Whether it was a song or poem, short story or long novel that I could not put down, words moved me to know my place in the world and to think about who I was. I knew that great Literature could help me. I felt that writers could inspire me to do things that I wasn’t sure I could do.

I remember being at my first Springsteen concert when I was 17, the hum of the crowd and the way they moved and the feeling of the music. I left wanting to give that to people. I remember listening to Thunder Road as teenager and wanting to escape into the world beyond my existence, to break free and create my own world.