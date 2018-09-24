Basque in the Glory: Walking the Camino del Norte

Posted on

ITINERARY Over 1,000 years ago, the original way to Santiago de Compostela wove along the northern coast of Spain, passing through the fabled Basque country. Come discover this mysterious corner of the Iberian peninsula known for its proud people and marked contrasts. During this Camino del Norte trip, we will explore the roots of Basque history and its enduring culture and special character. We’ll not only walk through some of the Basque country’s most beautiful coastal and mountain hamlets, we’ll also enjoy the vibrant cities of Bilbao (visiting the Guggenheim Museum) and San Sebastián, a city perfectly interfaced with its coastal and hilly setting and justly famous for its cuisine.

Who are the Basque people? Where did they and their distinctive language come from? How did they survive as a people despite waves of invasions of Celts, Romans and Christians? What are the roots of the fierce Basque nationalism?

We will walk 95 kilometres (or 65 miles) covering between 5 and 20 kilometres (3 and 12 miles) a day. This trip is for those who are physically fit and accustomed to long-distance walking. We do have a van available for those who choose not to walk the full distance each day and can advise prospective travellers on a training plan.

We will gather over wine and cheese to discuss short pieces of Basque and Camino-related literature on several evenings before dinner.

For more information, see our detailed itinerary. All Travel Pursuits operate under the umbrella of our partner, Worldwide Quest (TICO Reg: #2667946). Worldwide Quest arranges the logistics for each trip to complement our literary theme. They handle all bookings/registration and are happy to book flights and help with pre- and post-trip arrangements.

DESTINATION

Basque country, Spain

DATES

May 23–June 2, 2019

READINGS

Selected Basque and Camino-related literature

LEADER

Ann Kirkland, the founder of Classical Pursuits, first walked the Camino de Santiago from Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port in 2010. She has since walked sections of the Camino Francés twice and the Caminho Português twice with Classical Pursuits groups.

ACCOMMODATION

Three- and four-star restored manor houses

COST

US$5,770

Single supplement: US$750

Cost includes guides, readings, accommodation, most meals, wine with dinner, discussions, ground transportation, walking tours, talks, excursions, admissions, taxes, and gratuities.

