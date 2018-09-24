Vincent van Gogh’s Quest: In the Footsteps of the Artist

Posted on

ITINERARY The art of Vincent van Gogh has been so widely circulated and commercialized that both the intensity of his vision and the depth and originality of his ideas are not always given the close attention they deserve. This journey will give us a precious chance to regain some of the freshness of perspective the artist’s works, ideas and life embody. We will follow van Gogh’s efforts to grow in humanity and in artistic expression by reading his letters, primarily those to his brother Theo, and by closely examining his and other artists’ works in collections at the Van Gogh Museum, Rijksmuseum, Musée d’Orsay, and others.

Who were the artists that most profoundly shaped van Gogh’s work? Which authors left a lasting mark on this multilingual, avid and intelligent reader? What were the lasting values he gave such original and vivid expression to on canvas and paper? What is the source of the heartbreak that aches through so much of his art and that people from all walks of life and all places on earth reverberate to? These are just a few of the questions we will take on as we discuss our ideas and experiences in lively seminars.

Join us on this ambitious journey from Amsterdam to the South of France to develop a deeper and more personal understanding of van Gogh, his work, and the places that inspired him. For a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience, begin with our pre-trip extension in London to take in the major van Gogh exhibition at the Tate Britain.

For more information, see our detailed itinerary, available soon. All Travel Pursuits operate under the umbrella of our partner, Worldwide Quest. Worldwide Quest arranges the logistics for each trip to complement our literary theme.