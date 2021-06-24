Concord Literary Tour 2021

JOIN US

Please click above to download the pdf itinerary for the tour or read on below. Please contact us for more information about the tour.

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Subject

Phone

Your Message



ABOUT THE TOUR

Concord is a special part of the legendary New England landscape that transcends time and space. Where else in America can you visit an unspoiled and preserved place that allows you to walk back in time to see and feel where literary history has unfolded? A trip to Concord can help you understand for yourself the connection between words and nature that inspired so many.

Emerson, Thoreau, Alcott put Concord on the Map with their literary genius. In our trip to Concord we will spend three nights and three days tracing the footsteps and musings of these great writers and exploring the literary imagination of Concord. The words, thoughts and deeds that were formed in Concord, MA helped influence creative, political and socially conscious movements not only in America but all across the world.

Our gathering place will be at the Colonial Inn, a charming inn at the heart of the small center of downtown Concord, where we will be a short walk from the shops and boutiques on Main Street and Walden Street. Poet’s Corner and other sites full of inspiration and literary significance are close by. Our stay in Concord includes a visit to Walden for a walk around the Pond and a stop at the new visitor center and the replica of Thoreau’s cabin.

We will also visit the Thoreau Institute Center not far from the pond. Next Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House beckons us to see where she lived and gathered with her sisters and where she wrote Little Women. And finally we won’t let you leave Concord without catching a glimpse of the great mind of Ralph Waldo Emerson. There will be plenty of chances to explore local dining and farm to table experiences.

ABOUT CONCORD

Located 20 miles west of Boston, Concord’s town center is near where the confluence of the Sudbury and Assabet rivers forms the Concord River. Concord is a small picture perfect New England community of handsome residences, preserved open spaces, family-owned farms and thriving commercial centers. The town is served by MBTA commuter rail to Boston, Cambridge and Fitchburg. State highway Route 2 runs through Concord, and Routes 128/95 and 495 are conveniently accessed.

TOUR LEADER

Francis McGovern is a passionate reader, traveler and the founder of Literary Traveler. Since 1998 he has led and participated in a number of literary tours and discussion based trips. He is a native of New England and has been a resident of Concord, MA since 2015. He looks forward to welcoming you to Concord.

TOUR READING LIST

■ Henry David Thoreau – Walden & Civil Disobedience

■ Louisa May Alcott – Little Women

■ Ralph Waldo Emerson – Self Reliance

THURSDAY – DAY 1

Arrive Thursday afternoon for check in to the Colonial Inn. Relax, get settled in, and feel free to stroll around downtown Concord. We’ll meet briefly to say hello at 6:45 just before dinner and then head off to our welcome dinner at Merchants Row (at the Inn) at 7 PM.

FRIDAY – DAY 2

Meet in the morning at 9:00 AM after breakfast at the Colonial Inn. Activities today will include a trip to Walden Pond. At Walden we will walk the trail around the pond to Thoreau’s House Site. When we arrive at the pond we’ll head to the Thoreau Institute for a discussion with Executive Director of The Walden Woods Foundation, Kathi Anderson, and we’ll learn more about their mission and the work they do to preserve Walden. Then we’ll take a guided tour around Walden Pond with Sarah Walker, MFA who is the Education Director at Walden Woods. After the walk we’ll have a boxed lunch at 1pm. We’ll spend some time at the visitor’s center. Then after lunch we will discuss Walden and its significance and influence today. We will head back to the Inn at 3:00 pm. Dinner is on your own with many options in town.

SATURDAY – DAY 3

After breakfast, at 9:00 AM we’ll head to Orchard House to focus on Little Women and Louisa May Alcott. We will take a tour and have a discussion then visit the Concord Museum. Then we will remember Louisa May and visit her final resting place with other greats in “Poets’ Corner.” We’ll head back to town by 1:30 where lunch is on your own. Then we have an optional hike to visit to “Egg rock” at the confluence of the Sudbury, Assabet and Concord rivers where we will learn about the history of the river and how Concord developed as town and thrived here. We will hear from a Natural Historian about how the trails we walked on have been preserved and some things to look out for on our walks (optional brief canoe trip on the river for later

in the afternoon). We will gather for dinner in West Concord and we can stop to browse some of West Concord’s local shops before we have dinner at the local favorite Woods Hill Table at 7:00 PM. Woods Hill Table has been recognized as one of the best restaurants in Concord and has expanded to the Boston Seaport. We’ll be joined by a special guest at dinner.

SUNDAY – DAY 4

Wordsworth said that the child was the father of man and make no mistake that Thoreau was the spiritual and intellectual offspring of Ralph Waldo Emerson. We will learn more about Emerson and at 9:00 AM visit the Old Manse and discuss his important essay Self-Reliance. We will stroll to see the old north bridge and learn more about Concord’s role in the revolutionary war. Then we will visit the popular Trail’s End Cafe for a farewell lunch at 1:30 pm. We will hear from the owner Elizabeth Akehurst Moore how she founded the cafe and to learn about Concord’s farm to table options and see their new gourmet market just built next to the cafe.

WHAT IS A LITERARY TRAVELER TOUR?

A tour with Literary Traveler is just what it sounds like; a gathering of curious and interested literary travelers. Readers with open minded views that love to discuss and become part of what they have read. Francis McGovern founded Literary Traveler in 1998 to help inspire readers and travelers to explore their literary imagination and our tours are the natural extension of that philosophy.

WHAT MAKES LITERARY TRAVELER TOURS SPECIAL?

■ Great welcoming book discussions.

■ Delicious meals from local restaurants

■ Unique behind the scenes events.

■ Opportunities for talks and learning.

■ Time to explore on your own.

■ Friendly traveling companions that care about your trip and the material discussed.

■ Becoming part of what you have read

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ACCOMMODATION

The Colonial Inn in Concord, MA is a comfortable property with modern amenities about 12 miles outside of Boston.

TRANSPORTATION

We will travel safely and comfortably by SUV or by 12-15 person sprinter van.

WEATHER

Concord is in New England so the weather can change at any moment, but in October it is generally beautiful with plenty of sunshine and warm days with most days in the low 60’s.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

For additional information about our terms and conditions, please refer to your booking form, or our website. All travel arrangements are made with Active Travels.

TRAVEL INSURANCE

Please contact Lisa at Active Travels to give you a customized quote. Travel insurance covers you for medical reasons for trip cancellation and trip interruption. And, trip insurance will also cover an immediate family member not traveling with you should you need to cancel or interrupt your trip.

HOW TO BOOK

Contact Lisa at ActiveTravels: (617) 614-9877 lisa@activetravels.com

TOUR COST (PER PERSON)

$2495 per person, based on double occupancy, and including taxes, fees and gratuities.

SINGLE SUPPLEMENT FEE

$400.00 additional. If you are travelling on your own and would like to share accommodation, we would be happy to try to match you with a suitable roommate. If we are unable to do so, the single cost applies. Group Size: 8 – 12 participants.

PAYMENT DETAILS

A non-refundable deposit of 20% per person is required to reserve a space on this tour. A second full balance payment per person is due August 21st 2021. A portion of your payment will go towards supporting Conservation at Walden Woods, Orchard House and The Old Manse.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

■ Accommodation based on double occupancy for properties listed or similar

■ Meals as specified in the itinerary

■ Transportation

■ All entrance fees

■ All gratuities for group services

■ Books and readings

NOT INCLUDED

■ Roundtrip airfare from your home

■ Cancellation / Interruption and Medical Insurance

■ Personal Care Items

■ Additional arrangements required due to any emergency or other situations

■ Alcohol

■ Additional gratuities for guides and service providers

SPECIAL COVID GUIDELINES

We will follow all CDC guidelines and any mandates from the state of Massachusetts, as well as any specific rules set by private businesses we visit on the tour.

CANCELLATION POLICY

Deposits are 20% of the tour price ($495). Deposits are refundable up to 30 days prior to your trip at which point they become non-refundable. The tour price is quoted as a package. No partial refunds or credits will be given for services not used. In the event of a cancellation, you must notify Active Travels immediately and in writing.

JOIN US

Please contact us for more information about the tour.

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Subject

Phone

Your Message



*Please note any literary site closures due to unforeseen circumstances are a possibility and we will make adjustments where and when necessary for this tour. All updates to the trip will be made here.